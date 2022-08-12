ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Ellison sues pool contractor for defrauding Minnesota homeowners

August 12, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that he has filed a lawsuit in Scott County District Court against pool contractor Charlie Workman and his company, MN Crete Pools, LLC, alleging that they have engaged in deceptive and fraudulent practices in marketing and selling in-ground pool construction and equipment that he and his company have not delivered. The defendants’ alleged fraud and deception are currently known to have cost Minnesota homeowners, particularly in the suburban metro area, tens of thousands of dollars each.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance

A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. The CDC recently lifted several recommended restrictions for fighting the spread of COVID. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. On Thursday the...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Popular Minnesota Vacation Spot Named Best ‘Unknown’ Place to Visit

Minnesota has so many great places to visit for either a day trip or a longer vacation. One of the most popular places to vacation in Minnesota, if not THE most popular, is the north shore. Every Minnesotan knows that the north shore is beautiful and an awesome place to visit. But it appears not everyone knows about the beauty of that area of our state.
MIX 94.9

It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town

We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Public Area Cleaning Manager - Seven Clans Casino-Red Lake

Under the general supervision of the General Manager is responsible to oversee the general Public Cleaning Areas for Seven Clans Casinos. • Responsible for overseeing overall cleaning of casino, hotel common areas and buildings. • Ensures a safe and sanitary environment is provided for guests and associates. • Issues tools,...
RED LAKE, MN
WJON

Save Big Money -“All Local August” From “Fare For All” Coming To St. Joe On Monday

Fare For All is coming to St. Joseph on Monday, August 15th, and everyone is welcome to check out the amazing foods at discount prices. It is also "ALL LOCAL AUGUST," meaning all of the products featured this month are from nearby farms and vendors and don't have to travel far to make it to the various Minnesota locations, which minimizes the use of fuel and supply chain issues, keeping prices down for customers.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

5 Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away

As we move into late summer across Minnesota, it seems like those pesky Minnesota mosquitoes are experiencing a resurgence. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
Kat Kountry 105

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
kaxe.org

Border News: Drag Queens Raise Funds in Ely for OutFront Minnesota

Friday mornings Timberjay editor and publisher Marshall Helmberger tells us about some of the stories they covered this week. Marshall starts out with an update on the Tower Harbor town home project, which has been in the works for nearly six years, and has died due to high building costs. However, the Tower Harbor Shores has come up with a modified concept that would substitute smaller and more affordable condominiums. More on that project here.

