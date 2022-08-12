Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Duval parents excited as school begins on Monday. These students? Not so much
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Monday is the first day of school for public students in Duval County. There was a back-to-school event Sunday afternoon to help kids get ready for the school year. About 200 backpacks were given away and parents were especially excited to send their children off this...
News4Jax.com
Back-to-school safety: Former Jacksonville police officer shares measures parents can take to protect their children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many Northeast Florida students back in class and Duval County students returning to school on Monday, now is a good time for parents to talk with their children about personal safety, especially walking to and home from school. That’s when most attempted kidnappings happen, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
News4Jax.com
‘We are because she was’: Service celebrates life of beloved Raines High School educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to remember an educator who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. A celebration of life service was held at the First Baptist Church of Oakland for Deborah Mosley Norman, who was a...
Residents demand Nassau County School District bring back neighborhood bus stop
YULEE, Fla. — Some Nassau County parents say the new school year is off to a rocky start after the school district removed a neighborhood bus stop. Now, they are concerned for the safety of students and say there is not a designated place for students to walk to get home.
News4Jax.com
Local police union calls for JSO to address staffing issues at Duval County jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to address staffing shortages in the Duval County jail. The FOP President Randy Reeves said staffing has been a problem for the last few years and it’s only been getting worse....
Back to school Duval! Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 protocols, bus delays and more
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 120,000 students head back to school on August 15 in Duval County. The start to school will look more like it did in 2019, but there are other changes that are more behind the scenes that parents will need to know about. Bus Delays.
Woman’s body found floating in Nassau river in suspicious death
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation after finding a body floating in a river on 17000 North Main St. At around 10:30 a.m., the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was notified after a fisherman discovered a body floating in the Nassau river.
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
News4Jax.com
‘We need your help’: Community group pleads for more teachers, urges Jacksonville residents to support property tax increase for raises
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local community group spoke out Friday in front of the Duval County School Board to encourage people to support raising property taxes for teacher raises. The Jacksonville Leadership Coalition and concerned Clergy pleaded for Jacksonville residents to support the increase in the mill property tax,...
Duval County teachers may soon start at $48,700 as shortages continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is still looking to fill hundreds of vacancies. The president of the teacher's union says as of Wednesday, there were more than 300 openings, which is down from 450 at the start of this year. "It could be higher or lower on...
News4Jax.com
2 children, 3 adults seriously hurt in crash on I-295 at Duval Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children and three adults were transported with serious injuries after a crash Saturday morning on the city’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The Florida Highway Patrol website shows it happened shortly after 9:05 a.m. on southbound Interstate 295 south of...
Glynn County Schools warns of 'significant delays' with busses due to driver shortage
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) Due to a bus driver shortage, Glynn County parents and students may experience significant delays with school bus pickups and drop-offs beginning Tuesday, according to Glynn County Schools. "Our dedicated drivers are making the necessary adjustments...
News4Jax.com
‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
floridapolitics.com
Duval School Board member rejects Moms for Liberty-linked ‘smear’ campaign
'Intended to deflect from my opponent's radical and extreme politics.'. Elizabeth Andersen, a member of the Duval County School Board, rejects accusations of racism as being willful misinterpretation, after comments from a candidate forum in the spring were published this weekend on a national conservative blog. Andersen’s take, offered Sunday...
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
News4Jax.com
33-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, troopers say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on Friday evening in the Orange Park area, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 10:05 p.m., according to FHP, a Volkswagen sedan was traveling south on Blanding Boulevard in the outside lane as a 33-year-old Orange Park woman was walking west within the pedestrian crosswalk across the southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard at Parkwood Drive. Troopers said the car had a green traffic light when the pedestrian stepped into its path and was struck by the sedan.
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
News4Jax.com
Reward increased, again: $15K now offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The reward being offered to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas has increased to $15,000. Crime Stoppers contacted the Baker...
First Coast News
