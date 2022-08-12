Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county.

The property selected is sectioned into half-acre lot sizes with the goal of building 15 new single-family homes.

A press release did not specify where the property is located.

Right now there are plans to lay the road and sewer lines around the beginning of September.

Doug Hess, Executive Director of the commission said there’s an increased need for single-family housing options throughout Vermillion County.

“We have an increased need for single-family housing options throughout the county, especially when attracting new families and citizens to the area. This project will help the continued elevation of the northern part of the county.”

The North Vermillion School Corporation is also supportive of the plan.

Superintendent Dan Nelson said “the North Vermillion Community School Corporation is very supportive and excited about any housing developments taking place in northern Vermillion County. With our declining kindergarten enrollment over the past several years, we welcome the opportunity for new families to move into our area. It is a win-win for both the schools and the community.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

