ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

Plan to build 15 new homes in Vermillion County

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSDUK_0hECkqTu00

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission said Thursday they are in the planning stages of bringing new homes to the northern part of the county.

The property selected is sectioned into half-acre lot sizes with the goal of building 15 new single-family homes.

A press release did not specify where the property is located.

Right now there are plans to lay the road and sewer lines around the beginning of September.

Doug Hess, Executive Director of the commission said there’s an increased need for single-family housing options throughout Vermillion County.

“We have an increased need for single-family housing options throughout the county, especially when attracting new families and citizens to the area. This project will help the continued elevation of the northern part of the county.”

The North Vermillion School Corporation is also supportive of the plan.

Superintendent Dan Nelson said “the North Vermillion Community School Corporation is very supportive and excited about any housing developments taking place in northern Vermillion County. With our declining kindergarten enrollment over the past several years, we welcome the opportunity for new families to move into our area. It is a win-win for both the schools and the community.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
WTWO/WAWV

New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use as they see fit. “It’s a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop glass off like you’ve been able […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Cannon Elementary time capsule opening Friday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville School District will be opening a piece of history later this week after it was discovered earlier this summer. Cannon Elementary School sat unused for nearly six years after rain floods and then the discovery of mold inside resulted in the school’s closure. The district voted unanimously in March […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
County
Vermillion County, IN
Vermillion County, IN
Government
WTHI

Glass recycling is now available to the people of Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The community now has more recycling options in town. Mayor Duke Bennett and staff members were at the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District to announce the opening of a new glass recycling bin. News 10 spoke with Mayor Bennett, and he shared that it...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Disability Resources Fair comes to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over 40 organizations participated in the first Disability Resources Fair in Terre Haute, presenting opportunities for assistance for people with a wide range of disabilities. Happiness Bag helped put on the event. Executive Director Jodi Moan said she’s been working on setting it up for over five months. “There are so […]
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses look forward to students’ arrival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Indiana State University’s fall semester starts Aug 16, many local businesses look forward to students’ arrival. 5th Street Nutrition Owner Blake Kramer said many downtown businesses in Terre Haute thrive when students return to the community. Kramer said as businesses still deal with nationwide inflation and supply chain issues, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Nelson
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit 29. Construction in and around the […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wrapping up Wine on the Wabash

Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The final Wine on the Wabash at Fairbanks Park of the season will take place Saturday, Aug 13. Hosted by Midwest Communications, various vendors will be available for the public as they enjoy food, music, and wine. Gates to the event will open at 5 p.m. and music is set […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Master Gardener’s host fall seminar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people made the trip to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, to attend a free educational seminar. The seminar discussed fall gardening techniques from the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association. The event included speakers, live demonstrations and vendors, as well as a tour of the organization’s “Giving Garden,” which […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

A New Beginning for Liberty Village’s Memory Lane Unit

Danville retirement community Liberty Village has been working on a major project, the reprogramming of their Memory Lane Unit, since before the pandemic. And with Thursday afternoon’s ribbon cutting, the project is officially complete. Administrator Dacri Dreher explains. AUDIO: So what we’ve done is we have taken individualized programming...
DANVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WTWO/WAWV

Lemonade stand helps raise money for Ryves preschool program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Lucy Chew told her daughter, Early Handlin, a student at Ryves Youth Center, that the school needed to raise $10,000 for maintenance needs, Handlin wanted to help. “I told my daughter about it and she wanted to help, and her little friends wanted to help out too so we’re having […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
smilepolitely.com

A quick traffic guide to U of I move-in week

The week students return to campus is notoriously troublesome for Champaign-Urbana locals trying to navigate the community. Consider this a PSA that those days are just around the corner, and use this as a mini guide to maneuvering the area. Early arrival begins for select students on August 14-15th, followed...
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy