Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Ryan Chandler (8/14/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Most area school students head back to class later this week. The summer break brought few solutions, however, to the policy problems facing Texas schools. From the statewide teacher shortage to student safety, we’ll sit down with Lubbock Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo.
KCBD
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students started moving into their dorms on Friday. This is the start of the next chapter of their life, but can be very emotional and scary. “Nervous, stressed, yeah,” student Wendi Aung said. As they move in all their clothes, decorations and necessities,...
everythinglubbock.com
City poll asking citizens how they pronounce ‘Lubbock’
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is kicking off a poll to determine how local residents pronounce ‘Lubbock’. This is something that’s been lightheartedly argued about for years, but the City is ready to settle it once and for all. Citizens can vote...
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens Start Well at Shallowater Tourney
SHALLOWATER - The Seminole Maiden volleyball team started slow in their first match of the Shallowater Tournament Friday against Tulia, spotting them a 4-0 lead. By midgame of the first set, however the Maidens had tied up the contest at 8-8 and kept the game close for the next eight points. Tulia then pulled away and had an 22-18 lead going to the finish. Then junior Londyn Shain held service…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale hosting town hall meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — District 4 Councilmember Steve Massengale will host a town hall meeting on Monday, August 15, at Citizens Tower. “I look forward to meeting with Lubbock citizens to discuss topics of interest, hear their concerns, and answer any questions they may have regarding the City of Lubbock,” said Councilman Massengale. “We always want to hear from citizens, so I hope people are able to attend.”
Late Kick: Texas Tech is a chaos team in 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Texas Tech is a chaos team heading into the 2022 season.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock’s next “Food Truck Alley” event on Tuesday, August 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens “Food Truck Alley”. This event will...
Fantastic 47: No. 20, Timmy Smith
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Lovington man dies in crash in Midland County
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief:. An 82-year-old Lovington man died in a serious car accident involving two semi-trucks. Granvil Lee Oden was hit “head-on” by a semi-truck. Oden died of his injuries at the scene of the crash. More details here: 82-year-old Lovington man dies...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
The Lubbock Police Department and the Fire Rescue Department responded to a 3 vehicle crash that took place sometime on Friday afternoon near 62nd Street and Quaker Avenue in Lubbock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Tech Hoops Secures Visit with Elite 7-Foot Prospect
The Red Raiders are looking to persuade one of the best big men in the class of 2023.
stakingtheplains.com
Texas Tech Football Notebook: Season 2 of the Brand; Fouonji Ready to Return
Season 2, Episode 1 of The Brand was dropped yesterday at noon. I always sort of want these to be a bit longer with more explanation about what’s happening. “Before the play starts, I like to visualize everything,” Fouonji said. “I visualize how I want to run my routes, what release I want to do, how I want to play against the corner and how I want my body to be whenever the ball is in the air for me to come and catch it.”
Red Raiders LS Jackson Knotts: Texas Tech 'Best Decision I Could Have Possibly Made'
Knotts discussed why he chose Texas Tech and the decision to become a long snapper in high school.
everythinglubbock.com
Llano Logistics set to hold job fair for variety of positions on Monday, August 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Llano Logistics, the distribution arm of The United Family, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for a multitude of positions on Monday, August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Applicants who come to the job fair will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win free gas for a month, a $50 gift card or a $25 gift card.
everythinglubbock.com
Keep the flag waving dinner for Veterans
LUBBOCK, Texas— Regional Monument of Courage is hosting a “Keep the flag waving dinner.” The funds raised will help bring awareness for Veterans Mental Health in support of Premier Post- Traumatic Center. The event will be held August 18 at 6:30 p.m. For more details contact Danny Koch 832-492-4083.
everythinglubbock.com
Boys and Girls Club to host back to school shopping spree for members
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock:. Tuesday, August 16th – The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9:00 AM before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on North Lubbock motorcycle crash Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Friday night collision in North Lubbock that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Lubbock Police were called to North Texas Tech Parkway and North Quaker Avenue at 10:00 p.m. on...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: 1 seriously injured in North Lubbock crash early Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision early Saturday morning on the north side of the city. The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. According to LPD,...
Comments / 1