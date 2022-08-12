ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

RPD applies tourniquet to treat shooting victim on Curlew St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding of a shooting victim on Emerson Street and Curlew Street on Monday morning. The 40-year-old man who was shot in the lower body is expected to survive. After Rochester police responded to the shooting at around 1:15 a.m., the man was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: 31-year-old Shane Wolff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department needs your help to find missing 31-year-old Shane Wolff. Shane was last seen on Genesee street on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack. Police said he has PTSD, bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

URMC celebrates first-year medical students with white coat ceremony

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center held its 17th annual white coat ceremony on Friday to celebrate the incoming first-year medical students. At the ceremony, the students receive the white lab jackets worn by physicians and medical scientists, as a way to symbolize that the new students are joining their peers and predecessors.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus August 14, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s back to school time already, and we’ll take a look at COVID guidance and school safety as we head into the new year. And we’ll introduce you to Patricia Simmonds and her new restaurant, Island Wraps.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD is looking to hire more officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The need for police officers here in Rochester is growing. The Rochester Police Department held a recruitment event Sunday. There were about 100 recruits at the training facility on Scottsville Road. There are about 150 recruits enrolled right now. “We’re trying to find that next group to jump...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first Dominican Day celebration took place Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The city held its first ever Dominican Day celebration Sunday afternoon. It took place at the International Plaza. The celebration was a chance to get out and learn about a culture that has been ingrained in the Rochester community for a long time. There was Dominican food, dancing, and even a live performance from a Grammy award winner.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence

Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
