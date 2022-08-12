Read full article on original website
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
Rochester firefighters respond to 2 fires on Steele St. and Lyell Ave.
Officials said there were no injuries reported in either incident.
westsidenewsny.com
Area hospitals recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for those with heart disease and stroke
There are 2,600 hospitals nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke. Several received awards, including five in this area. Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes...
WHEC TV-10
Planned Parenthood of Central and WNY files lawsuit against Town of Henrietta
HENRIETTA, N.Y. Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York has filed a lawsuit against the town of Henrietta. This comes after the town board shot down a special use permit application in June for a new planned parenthood clinic. Henrietta town supervisor Steve Schultz, voted in favor of the...
WHEC TV-10
RPD applies tourniquet to treat shooting victim on Curlew St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Officers applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding of a shooting victim on Emerson Street and Curlew Street on Monday morning. The 40-year-old man who was shot in the lower body is expected to survive. After Rochester police responded to the shooting at around 1:15 a.m., the man was taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance.
Community picnic, health screenings at Memorial AME Zion Church
The event took place at the church on Clarissa Street in the Corn Hill District.
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
WHEC TV-10
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: 31-year-old Shane Wolff
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police Department needs your help to find missing 31-year-old Shane Wolff. Shane was last seen on Genesee street on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. wearing a red shirt, black shorts, dark blue sneakers, and a dark backpack. Police said he has PTSD, bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal.
WHEC TV-10
URMC celebrates first-year medical students with white coat ceremony
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The University of Rochester Medical Center held its 17th annual white coat ceremony on Friday to celebrate the incoming first-year medical students. At the ceremony, the students receive the white lab jackets worn by physicians and medical scientists, as a way to symbolize that the new students are joining their peers and predecessors.
Police searching for missing vulnerable male in Rochester
Rochester police reported that Wolff suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus August 14, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s back to school time already, and we’ll take a look at COVID guidance and school safety as we head into the new year. And we’ll introduce you to Patricia Simmonds and her new restaurant, Island Wraps.
WHEC TV-10
RPD is looking to hire more officers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The need for police officers here in Rochester is growing. The Rochester Police Department held a recruitment event Sunday. There were about 100 recruits at the training facility on Scottsville Road. There are about 150 recruits enrolled right now. “We’re trying to find that next group to jump...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s first Dominican Day celebration took place Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The city held its first ever Dominican Day celebration Sunday afternoon. It took place at the International Plaza. The celebration was a chance to get out and learn about a culture that has been ingrained in the Rochester community for a long time. There was Dominican food, dancing, and even a live performance from a Grammy award winner.
WHEC TV-10
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence
Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
Black Firefighter Says His Captain Took Him To Racist Party While On The Job
The firefighter said the party included Juneteenth flags and fried chicken buckets and was in "one of the city’s most affluent communities.”
RPD: Female body found inside home on Townsend St. in Rochester
RPD officers are currently trying to determine the cause of the woman's death. No further information has been released.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
