ESPN insider predicts Russell Wilson as 'long shot' starting QB for Saints, Eagles in 2023
The Denver Broncos made one of the biggest splashes of a frantic NFL offseason when they acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in a March blockbuster with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has made it clear that he wants to play in Denver for a "long, long time," but the fact remains that as of Friday, he is only signed through the 2023 season.
Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers were unable to leave San Francisco with a win in the preseason opener of 2022, falling 28-21 to the 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Here’s who improved their stock the most during the preseason opener against the 49ers:. OT Zach Tom: The...
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
Five Takeaways From the 49ers Preseason Opener
After a chaotic offseason, several 49ers showed out in the preseason opener
'Half-Assed': Broncos Crush Cowboys; 3 'Available' Rookies Can't Prove Jerry Jones Right
Jerry Jones said goodbye to three players - Cooper, Gregory and Collins - who didn't provide a manageable bang for buck. How would their rookie replacements do in their Cowboys debut at Denver?
Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers
Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
NBC Sports
Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game
With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town. Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: Good to get Joe Burrow involved in practice
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s appendectomy threw a wrench into the team’s plans for training camp, but things have found their way back on track in Cincinnati. Burrow returned to the practice field for the first time since having surgery on Sunday. He participated in individual work and 7-on-7 drills while sitting out the full team periods, which was enough activity for head coach Zac Taylor to say that “iTt’s fun to get your quarterback back out there.”
3 49ers players battling for roster spots who impressed in preseason opener vs. Packers
The San Francisco 49ers opened up their slate of preseason games with a 28-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Friday night. In a rematch of a Divisional Round showdown in January, San Francisco triumphed once again, this time at home. The 49ers’ defense powered the team to victory with three turnovers on the night.
NBC Sports
Devonta Smith back at practice with Eagles
Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was back on the Eagles’ practice field on Sunday. Smith injured his groin on August 4 and spent more than a week recovering from that injury before returning to full participation to close out the weekend. EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Smith got a lot of work on his first day back and made an impressive catch between a pair of defensive backs during the session.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
NBC Sports
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NBC Sports
Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing
Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
CBS News
49ers Post Game: Trey Lance
New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
NBC Sports
Malik Willis: I can’t continue to rely on my legs, but that’s what the preseason is for
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his preseason debut for the Titans on Thursday night, completing 6-of-11 passes for 107 yards and taking five carries for 38 yards with a 7-yard touchdown. Head coach Mike Vrabel said after the game that he’d like Willis to be more decisive and throw the...
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”
As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
NBC Sports
Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread
The Las Vegas Raiders player their second pre-season game today as they host the Minnesota Vikings here at Allegiant Stadium.
Vikings to offer star-studded 'Purple Cast' for preseason opener
From Jared Allen to Chris Jericho, the alternate broadcast will have something for everyone.
NBC Sports
Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
