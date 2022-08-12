ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers

Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Joe Flacco may start for Jets vs. Ravens in Week 1, admits it wouldn’t just be any other game

With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson set for knee surgery, backup Joe Flacco may be the starter in Week One — when the Ravens come to town. Flacco was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2008, won the Super Bowl MVP with them, and played in Baltimore 11 years. Asked about the possibility of facing his former team, Flacco said he tries not to make a big deal of it, but he knows that there will be emotions involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Zac Taylor: Good to get Joe Burrow involved in practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s appendectomy threw a wrench into the team’s plans for training camp, but things have found their way back on track in Cincinnati. Burrow returned to the practice field for the first time since having surgery on Sunday. He participated in individual work and 7-on-7 drills while sitting out the full team periods, which was enough activity for head coach Zac Taylor to say that “iTt’s fun to get your quarterback back out there.”
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Devonta Smith back at practice with Eagles

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was back on the Eagles’ practice field on Sunday. Smith injured his groin on August 4 and spent more than a week recovering from that injury before returning to full participation to close out the weekend. EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Smith got a lot of work on his first day back and made an impressive catch between a pair of defensive backs during the session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Patriots sign Devin Hafford

Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL
NBC Sports

Trey Lance shows promise in brief preseason outing

Trey Lance didn’t play enough in Friday night’s preseason game to draw any definitive conclusions about how he looks heading into his first season as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. But what he did do was promising. Lance completed four of five passes for 92 yards, with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

49ers Post Game: Trey Lance

New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
NFL
NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes to “the women I have impacted”

As rumors swirl of a potential settlement of the NFL’s effort to discipline Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he finally has shown remorse toward the massage therapists who accused him of wrongdoing. “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Zach Wilson suffered bone bruise, possible meniscus injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday night’s preseason opener with a knee injury and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson would be going for an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage. Saleh said that the initial diagnosis was that Wilson’s ACL is intact and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Travis Etienne: It felt like “the old days” with Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne‘s rookie season was wiped out by a Lisfranc injury he suffered last August, so he had a long wait to get back into a game. That wait ended against the Browns on Friday night when Etienne took the field with fellow 2021 first-round pick and former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence. It’s a pairing that elicited high hopes when they arrived in Jacksonville and Etienne said after the game that teaming up with Lawrence again was a familiar feeling.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

