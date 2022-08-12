Read full article on original website
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy injured in South Seattle shooting, police investigating
SEATTLE - A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in South Seattle. Police are investigating the scene. It is not yet known if a suspect was identified or arrested. The Seattle Fire Department confirmed a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
KOMO News
Son of woman slain in 2005 speaks out after arrests: 'She didn't deserve what she got'
SEATTLE — Two days after authorities in Kitsap County announced they hade arrested three people in connection with a gruesome cold case murder that occurred in 2005, the son of the victim is speaking out. “She was a good mom, man," said Mark Smith. "She didn’t deserve what she...
36-year-old man charged after robbery, homicide near Shoreline park
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a person in late July in Shoreline has been charged with murder. Byron Avery Quarrles Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. According to charging documents, Quarrles is suspected of...
Kent man charged after threatening to shoot strangers, standoff with police at apartment
A Kent man was charged with felony harassment and second-degree assault with a firearm enhancement after a shooting and standoff with police at his apartment Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. According to court records, on Wednesday around 11 a.m., multiple residents of Olympic Skyline Apartments called...
q13fox.com
Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting
SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
shorelineareanews.com
The Seattle Times: Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Shoreline shooting
According to reporting by Daisy Zavala Magaña in The Seattle Times. a 36 year old man from Orting has been charged in the early morning murder of a man in Richmond Highlands park in Shoreline on Friday, July 29, 2022. (see previous article) The shooter and accomplices apparently targeted...
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
35-Year-Old Man Killed In Altercation Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Federal Way (Federal Way, WA)
Raymond Bunk of Federal Way Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 8th Avenue South and South 320th Street. According to the police, a 35-year-old got shot after a collision evolved into a road rage incident. The road rage led to a physical altercation. One of the drivers retrieved...
Father charged over 8-year-old daughter fatally shooting 2-year-old cousin in Puyallup
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy in Puyallup last year. The shooting took place on December 20, 2021, at a home on the 11000 block of 58th Street Court East. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Brian Widland left a loaded, unsecured gun in his 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom.
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
q13fox.com
Mukilteo Police search for bank robbery suspect, FBI assisting in investigation
MUKILTEO, Wash. - Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in Mukilteo Thursday afternoon, and authorities are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect. According to the Mukilteo Police Departmnet (MPD), at around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a bank robbery near the corner of...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
Washington man faces weapons, drug charges after being stopped for speeding in Elko County
A Washington man is facing weapons and drug charges after troopers stopped him for speeding in Elko County and found him with unmarked firearms and about 7 pounds of marijuana, Nevada State Police said Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
‘Why don’t you just kill yourself?’ Former 911 dispatcher charged with vehicular homicide
Cherise Ashley Denholm was once lauded by Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards for her commitment to receiving and transmitting crisis calls. But after becoming the subject of a 911 call herself last September, she faces charges of vehicular homicide. Denholm, a former communications officer for South Sound 911, was summoned by...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into car in Tacoma
A motorcyclist was killed Sunday after they crashed into a car in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department announced. According to police, at 5:46 p.m., a car heading northbound on Portland Avenue made a left turn from the center turn lane to pull into a business. A motorcyclist heading southbound crashed...
q13fox.com
Pierce County man arrested for manslaughter in connection with 2-year-old's death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies said Monday they arrested a man wanted in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in December 2021. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Brian Widland, a convicted felon, left a loaded unsecured gun in a child's bedroom. An 8-year-old child grabbed the gun and fatally shot a 2-year-old child in the head, deputies said. Widland then fled with the firearm.
