ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LDH discusses new nursing home preparedness laws [VIDEO]

By Jacquelyn Kisic
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cU4O_0hECjDSi00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health had a meeting to address nursing home preparedness during the peak of hurricane season.

The Louisiana Department of Health informed nursing home owners and committee members across the state of new preparedness laws.

“The first meeting after the legislative session, where we were to see what LDH plans to do with the three bills that we passed for hurricane evacuation,” said Executive Director of Louisiana Nursing Home Association Mark Berger.

The meeting primarily discussed House Bill 933 , which was passed in this year’s legislative session. The law requires LDH to visit unlicensed sites in the 22 lower parishes, including East Baton Rouge Parish.

FEMA grants $69 million for hurricane disaster relief in multiple La. communities

“There’s not much significant change, other than a little better coordination,” said Berger.

Better communication, involving nursing homeowners, nursing home committees, LDH, and the families of the elderly.

Last year, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida nursing home owner, Bob Dean sent more than 800 of his elderly residents to a warehouse, referred to as the Waterbury Facility . Multiple people died from the conditions they endured.

LDH spokesman Stephen Russo said Thursday’s meeting discussed several important factors on what they will improve on.

“Requirements and the occupancy, levels, we looked to make sure there was adequate, toileting, adequate sinks, and adequate showers,” said Russo.

NOAA predicts 3 to 5 major hurricanes in coming months

Plus how to make sure how proper evacuation sites, have proper roofing, and no ways for water to enter the building. LDH said a priority is making sure family members know their loved ones are safe.

These new actions will begin to take place on Sept. 1.

If you know of an elderly person who’s suffering from improper care, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldh#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricane Evacuation#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#East Baton Rouge#The Waterbury Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KLFY News 10

DOTD: Traffic open again on I-49

UPDATE, 8:57 a.m.: Traffic is open again on I-49 UPDATE, 8:33 a.m.: Traffic has been restored to one lane on I-49 North, according to DOTD. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation is reporting Interstate 49 North is closed this morning at the Pont Des Mouton exit (1C) due to a crash. Congestion […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Tropical Threat in Northern Gulf Moving Towards Texas this Weekend

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure off the coast of Southeastern Louisiana for tropical development. Currently, there is a 10% chance that this becomes at least a tropical depression this weekend. The next name on the list is Danielle. No impacts are expected for Acadiana from this disturbance. Numerous […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

2 arrested after teen dies from fentanyl overdose in St. Tammany Parish

Sheriff Randy Smith urges all residents to use this death and the arrests as a warning. “Fentanyl is deadly, and fake prescription drugs that are laced with fentanyl are being sold on the streets. The best way to protect yourself is to only take prescription drugs that are obtained from a licensed pharmacy.” Sheriff Smith said. “Parents please talk to your children and warn them of the dangers of experimenting with drugs. One pill can kill.”
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy