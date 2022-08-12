Harmony should have been placed with her brother if they wanted to adopt her.If bio mom spoke up to the court and said dad was just as unfit as she was and it should have been easy enough to prove with regular drug testing and home visits he never would have had custody of her.They take Harmony from one junkie to give her to another??? and didn't he already have a criminal record???How is that an improvement???EVERYONE failed this child,the state,extended family,the community.Get the "father" and ms.welfare fraud.It is unfortunate NH is soft on crime and they will probably serve less time than little Harmony was here and there's a lot of sympathy for this " disease " addiction🙄which I'm sure they will use as a defense but hopefully they will get some prison justice behind the walls.
My heart is breaking for her baby brother. They should have been raised together and she have never been given to that monster. He needs to tell the truth and so does his wife. This is beyond sad. As a mother I can’t imagine not speaking to my child for a day never mind 2 years!!! I will be saying an extra prayer for Harmony. And for her brother. I pray that someone close to the case says something so they can give this beautiful Angel a proper burial. Rest In Paradise 😭😭💔💔
