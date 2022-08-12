ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

Thursday's HS sports highlights: Carrollton boys golf wins fourth straight tournament

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

The Carrollton boys golf team continued its winning ways on Thursday with a 299 and a first-place finish at the Circle K Invitational held at EagleSticks Golf Club in Zanesville.

This is the fourth straight tournament win this season for the Warriors. John Glenn shot a 306 for second place and Wheeling Park shot 307 for third place.

Jaxon Rinkes was medalist with a 72 and Colton Moore added a 75, while John Birong and Cayden Rininger each shot a 76.

Dover finished fourth with a 316 as Chase Coyne led the Crimson Tornadoes with a 73.

Sandy Valley 165, Buckeye Trail 181

Connor Ritter fired a 35 as Sandy Valley improved to 2-0 overall and in the Inter-Valley Conference after a win over Buckeye Trail at Cambridge Country Club.

John Wood followed with a 42 and Dantae Faiello posted a 43 and Thorn Stenger posted a 45.

Washington Miller led Buckeye Trail (0-1, 0-1) with a 42, while Blake Miller (47) Carson Raber (49) and Brandon St. Clair (53) followed.

OCC Tournament

Trey Baker led the West Holmes Knights with an 83, good for a ninth-place tie in the individual standings, in the first of three Ohio Cardinal Conference Tournaments held at Mohican Hills.

Grady Toye's 85 earned him a tie for 11th. Daniel Baird shot a 105, and Maverick Rickly shot a 107 to round out the team score for the Knights, who are in sixth place after the first event.

Strasburg 173, Ridgewood 217

Strasburg improved to 3-0 after an IVC win over visiting Ridgewood.

Trenton Bitikofer led the winners with a 39 followed by Jason Grywalsky (43), Blayne Cooper (45) and Parker Edwards (46)

Indian Valley 168, Claymont 169

Deagan Beaber, Brody Mead, Aden Trushell and Garrett Miller all fired 42s as Indian Valley nipped host Claymont in Inter-Valley Conference play.

Koi Preston led Claymont with a 38 followed by Trenton Morris (43) and Luke Caley and Brody Butler (44s).

Conotton Valley, East Canton at Central Catholic

Girls golf

Flo Barr Tournament

Garaway finished second in the 22nd Annual Flo Barr Invitational held at Meadowlake Golf & Swim, Par 64.

Garaway was second with a 387 score. Only Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary was better with a 340.

OCC Tournament

West Holmes Kenzie Woods shot an 87 to tie for 4th in the individual standings of the first Ohio Cardinal Conference Tournament at Mohican Hills.

Girls tennis

Clear Fork 3, West Holmes 2

Host Clear Fork nipped West Holmes for an Ohio Cardinal Conference win.

West Holmes Addison Christine and Brylie Rickly defeated Makenna Wuertz and Sophia Wilson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles and Nadia Chaney and Zariah Troyer win by default at No. 2 doubles.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Thursday's HS sports highlights: Carrollton boys golf wins fourth straight tournament

