Millersburg, OH

Thursday's HS football scrimmage report: West Holmes, Dover win

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
 3 days ago

West Holmes rolled to a 42-6 high school football scrimmage win over Columbus Africentric in a half of play at Knights Stadium in Millersburg Thursday night.

Mason Wolfe fired four touchdown passes as he connected with Kyle Maltarich (10 yards and 65 yards), Logan Zollars (9 yards) and Quinn Cornwell (5 yards), while Elisha Baldridge had a 20-yard scoring run and Zach Shepler added a 5-yard TD run.

"We did a lot of good things tonight and we have some great teaching moments for film tomorrow," said West Holmes head coach Zach Gardner. "We had a lot of young guys that impressed. We are healthy as we have ever been going into a Week 1. We took care of our business and we are excited to begin Week 1 preparations for our arch-rival (at Triway)."

Dover 14, Ashland 13

Dover went to Ashland and came away with a 14-13 decision at Ashland Community Stadium.

The Crimson Tornadoes and Arrows played a half and one series in the third quarter under game conditions.

"It was kind of a sloppy scrimmage due to multiple stunting and we had too many drive stopping penalties," noted Dover head coach Dan Ifft.

Dover opens the season Saturday, Aug. 20 at Mentor Lake Catholic.

Conotton Valley vs. United

Host Conotton Valley scrimmaged Division V United at Bowerston.

"It was a good scrimmage for us," said Conotton Valley head coach Don Hertler Jr. "They were a bigger school than we were (the Rockets are Division VII) and it was good to face a team of that caliber."

Conotton Valley will open the season at Tuslaw on Friday, Aug. 19.

