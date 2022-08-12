ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO tenant advocates disagree with new housing ordinance proposed by mayor

By Dan Cohen
 3 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a new package of legislation geared towards building more affordable housing in Kansas City.

"$50 million for affordable housing being the most important part, for $7 million we created 500 units of housing," Lucas said. "That means we're looking at thousands of new affordable housing units for people in Kansas City."

Lucas added that city officials want to change how they fast track economic development incentives.

"In the last year and a half, Kansas City has received almost no project applications related to incentives for affordable housing, this allows us to try to get that done," Lucas said.

The language of the ordinance regarding incentives reads as follows:

"Establishing administrative processes for awarding standard incentive packages to residential, office, and industrial developments that meet certain criteria and directing the City Manager and the Director of Finance to take certain acts to implement the standard incentive packages."

KC Tenants, a city-wide tenant union in KCMO, says they're not on board with the new legislation proposed by the mayor.

"I don't think it meets the needs of tenants in Kansas City, I think that it is another way we'll get pushed out of our community," Jenay Manley, an organizer with KC tenants, said.

Wilson Vance, another organizer with KC Tenants, said the legislation doesn't help make housing more affordable in the city.

"One piece of the conversation that's been missing for a long time is what's truly affordable, because even the current set-aside is inadequate," Vance said.

The set-aside provision dictates how many affordable units are built by a developer for a certain project. Cost is calculated by a key figure.

"The current AMI, or area median income that is used to define affordable rent in Kansas City, is based off of 13 counties in the KC metro area, and that includes homeowner and renter income, and that number is $86,600 a year," Vance said.

According to Vance, that AMI is not representative of the people who actually live in KCMO.

"If you were to just look at the income data of tenant households in Kansas City, Missouri, that’s $38,000," Vance said. "So it’s very clear when we’ve been talking about how $1,200 isn’t affordable, and we ask affordable for who, the answer is it’s affordable for a homeowner in Mission Hills, but not a tenant in Kansas City."

The KCMO City Council hasn't voted on the new proposed ordinances, but KC Tenants says they want a seat at the table first.

"You need to sit down with residents, you need to sit down with tenants, you need to talk to people and see what we can actually do," Kaylove Edwards, another KC Tenants organizer, said.

Lea Harbour
2d ago

I have been a Kansas City, Missouri resident for 20 years, and was employed for 36 years in KC. Now 70, I spend time talking with many people who work and live in KC. I have a degree in Sociology, and have spent my life studying various aspects of life from the employee and resident point of view. I believe efficiency, 1 bed, 2 bed apartments, and good housing rehabbing, need to be priced at $500-$800. Many have some utilities to pay, food costs continue to rise, and a car to pay for and maintain, as well as children! I have ideas of how a mix of funding could help pay for building good quality, safe housing. We must help the poor, and working people struggling!

Guest
2d ago

I agree that when they say "affordable" it's more expensive than people who need "affordable" can pay. I read an article about two years ago that said the city thinks $1,100.00 is a good affordable rate. Like the KC Tenant members point out, affordable for who? Yes, we need a seat at the table, plus city leaders who will listen to us. Some of us are helping others out in life, or have medical issues that use a large part of our income, or perhaps have medical or educational debt that keeps us from getting ahead and being able to afford $1,100.00 or more. I have a 90 year old friend who lives alone in a studio apartment that isn't taken care of. He would love to move, but studios in downtown K.C. are now costing from $900.00 up. His life is here in downtown, but he deserves a clean, well kept, non leaking place to live. He has too much money to move into any housing that is for people who need financial assistance, but too little to afford $900.00 or more per month. City leaders, please care about serving the people who voted for you, who need your help, and who deserve you to listen to them.

