Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
foodsafetynews.com

Dog food recalled in Canada because of Listeria contamination

Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain raw frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Reuters

Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall

AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Tuesday unexpectedly announced the imminent departure of CEO Frans van Houten, in the midst of a massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past year.
