Read full article on original website
Related
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Popculture
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Analysis-Ben & Jerry's Unilever fight shows risks of ceding control
LONDON/BOSTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Ben & Jerry's legal battle with Unilever (ULVR.L) sheds light on an issue affecting a growing number of purpose-led brands: how to maintain their identity after being bought by a major consumer company.
foodsafetynews.com
Dog food recalled in Canada because of Listeria contamination
Primal Pet Foods is recalling certain raw frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. People can become sick by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philips parts ways with CEO in midst of massive recall
AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Tuesday unexpectedly announced the imminent departure of CEO Frans van Houten, in the midst of a massive product recall that has halved its market value over the past year.
Emergent receives FDA warning letter over quality control issues
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS.N) said on Friday it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, citing certain deficiencies at the contract drugmaker's manufacturing facility in Baltimore, Maryland.
Comments / 0