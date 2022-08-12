ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

TOBS NOTEBOOK: Wilson makes history with Petit Cup finals berth

By Andrew Schnittker
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago

A precedent-setting 52 college baseball players donned uniforms for the Wilson Tobs of the Coastal Plain League during the 2022 summer league season. But when the season ended with Wilson finishing second best in the Petitt Cup playoffs, or CPL championship series, only 26, including nine players that started the season with the Tobs, were still with the team. General […]

The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

