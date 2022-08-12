A precedent-setting 52 college baseball players donned uniforms for the Wilson Tobs of the Coastal Plain League during the 2022 summer league season. But when the season ended with Wilson finishing second best in the Petitt Cup playoffs, or CPL championship series, only 26, including nine players that started the season with the Tobs, were still with the team. General […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post TOBS NOTEBOOK: Wilson makes history with Petit Cup finals berth first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .