New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year

Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress

It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
L.I. mom pushing to reform New York state divorce, family courts

It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence. She's fighting for change in New York state divorce and family courts in the name of her daughter, 2-year-old Kyra, who was murdered at the hands of her own father. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd

Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
NY State Health Department Issues Pharmacy Standing Order for Naxolone

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has announced a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning Monday. Naloxone is a medication that is used to block the effects of opioids allowing a person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing. According to the state health department, some pharmacy chains...
