New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
COVID-19 Tests, Masks Required For All Visitors At Any New York State Prison
Masks and COVID-19 tests are now required for anyone visiting an incarcerated individual at a prison in New York State. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision quietly updated its COVID-19 policy. Updated about a month ago, the new policy says,. For purposes of visitation, since social distancing is very...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
The qualifications for New York's next Court of Appeals chief judge and Cuomo's lawsuit against the AG
The Fund for Modern Courts chair joins Capital Tonight to discuss what he wants to see from the next chief judge of the New York state Court of Appeals. Also, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lawsuit against the attorney general for not paying his legal fees.
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Voting machine maker moves to subpoena Pa.’s former secretary of state
Dominion Voting Systems expects to depose Pennsylvania’s former secretary of state as part of a subpoena in the voting machine maker’s defamation case against Fox News regarding the 2020 presidential election. Documents from the Dauphin County prothonotary’s office indicate that Dominion expects to serve a subpoena to the...
Don't Say 'Inmate': NY Law Changes Term For Those Housed In State Prisons
Convicted criminals who spend time in New York prisons will no longer be officially referred to as “inmates.”. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law Monday, Aug. 8, that replaces the word “inmate” in state law with “incarcerated individual.”. The governor’s office said the language change...
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
L.I. mom pushing to reform New York state divorce, family courts
It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence. She's fighting for change in New York state divorce and family courts in the name of her daughter, 2-year-old Kyra, who was murdered at the hands of her own father. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Lawmakers need to address the growing threat posed by illegal skill games | Opinion
Pennsylvania’s casino industry is a major driver of our statewide economy that benefits every single taxpayer, whether they happen to enjoy gaming or not. The PA Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reports that annual gaming revenue exceeded $5 billion for the first time ever in FY 2021-22 (which ended June 30).
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
“Harassment from our own government. I feel harassed. I am a law-abiding — I’m a businessman. I’m law-abiding, I’m God-fearing, and I’m hosting an event," he said.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
NY State Health Department Issues Pharmacy Standing Order for Naxolone
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has announced a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning Monday. Naloxone is a medication that is used to block the effects of opioids allowing a person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing. According to the state health department, some pharmacy chains...
January 6 hearings: Why it is so important to our country | PennLive letters
I’ve been watching the January 6 public hearings, and they are a sobering reminder of how close we came to actually seeing a free and fair election in America be overturned through force. The forces and individuals, including some of our own elected officials from Pennsylvania, may have been...
Closing Statements from Alleged Trooper Shooter Trial
The court awaits a verdict from the jury in the trial of a Colesville man who allegedly shot New York State Trooper Rebecca Seager.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
