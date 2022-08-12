Jaclyn Hill: 5 Things About The Blogger Whose First Husband Jon Just Died

Image Credit: Courtesy of Instagram

Jaclyn Hill, 32, just announced that her former husband, musician Jon Hill, 33, passed away on August 10, 2022. The former couple were married from 2009-2018. While no cause of death was given, Jon has publicly spoken about his battle with drug addiction, and released an album called Rebirth in 2019, per Billboard. In an Instagram story on Thursday, August 11, Jaclyn posted these words: “I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide…”

The following slide contained a photo of Jon, along with a statement from his family. “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022,” the slide said. “We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family.”

As for Jaclyn, she is probably best known among fans of YouTube beauty blogs, but she’s got a second claim to fame. On Sept. 1, she and fellow YouTuber vlogger Kathleen Lights did a collab video. As filming progressed everyone started drinking and Kathleen shouted the “N” word while playing a video game. Without realizing she said the racial slur, Jaclyn posted the clip on Snapchat! Of course, you can guess what came next — an avalanche of comments decrying the slur and the video! She since deleted the video and apologized but the fury from fans has yet to subside. Who knew beauty vlogging involved this level of drama! Here’s what to know about Jaclyn in view of the sad news about Jon.

1) She started her YouTube channel in 2011 and, at first, was recreating makeup looks from the likes of Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36. Eventually she began racking up followers. She currently has over 4 million! Her skill set and perky, positive attitude appeals to many which helped her YouTube channel grow fast. Head here to see her apology for posting the regrettable clip.

2) She currently resides in Tampa, FL with her husband of 8 years, Jon Hill who is a drummer. The couple just bought their first home together and have two dogs named Georgie and Frankie.

3) Jaclyn has worked with some huge makeup brands including Becca cosmetics. They created the “Champagne Pop” highlighter together. Morphe cosmetics created a “Jaclyn’s Favorites” palette, and her largest and most recent success is a second collab with Morphe cosmetics where she created her very own eyeshadow palette which has 35 brand-new custom shades. When her palette with Morphe launched on June 21, it sold out in less than an hour!

4) Jaclyn was the first beauty YouTuber to film a video with Kim K! They filmed a “Get Ready With Me”-style video.

5) Jaclyn is very candid about her struggle early on to find success as a YouTube vlogger. She has discussed how her and her husband were at one point living off food stamps in order make ends meet. The couple has moved a handful of times to new states before she found fame with her videos.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Jaclyn deserves to be forgiven for posting the controversial clip? Let us know below!