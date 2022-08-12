ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jaclyn Hill: 5 Things About The Blogger Whose First Husband Jon Just Died

By Scott Baumgartner
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIOvK_0hECeaxc00
Image Credit: Courtesy of Instagram

Jaclyn Hill, 32, just announced that her former husband, musician Jon Hill, 33, passed away on August 10, 2022. The former couple were married from 2009-2018. While no cause of death was given, Jon has publicly spoken about his battle with drug addiction, and released an album called Rebirth in 2019, per Billboard. In an Instagram story on Thursday, August 11, Jaclyn posted these words: “I was asked by Jon’s family to post this next slide…”

The following slide contained a photo of Jon, along with a statement from his family. “It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022,” the slide said. “We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time. VR, Hill Family.”

As for Jaclyn, she is probably best known among fans of YouTube beauty blogs, but she’s got a second claim to fame. On Sept. 1, she and fellow YouTuber vlogger Kathleen Lights did a collab video. As filming progressed everyone started drinking and Kathleen shouted the “N” word while playing a video game. Without realizing she said the racial slur, Jaclyn posted the clip on Snapchat! Of course, you can guess what came next — an avalanche of comments decrying the slur and the video! She since deleted the video and apologized but the fury from fans has yet to subside. Who knew beauty vlogging involved this level of drama! Here’s what to know about Jaclyn in view of the sad news about Jon.

1) She started her YouTube channel in 2011 and, at first, was recreating makeup looks from the likes of Kylie Jenner, 19, and Kim Kardashian, 36. Eventually she began racking up followers. She currently has over 4 million! Her skill set and perky, positive attitude appeals to many which helped her YouTube channel grow fast. Head here to see her apology for posting the regrettable clip.

2) She currently resides in Tampa, FL with her husband of 8 years, Jon Hill who is a drummer. The couple just bought their first home together and have two dogs named Georgie and Frankie.

3) Jaclyn has worked with some huge makeup brands including Becca cosmetics. They created the “Champagne Pop” highlighter together. Morphe cosmetics created a “Jaclyn’s Favorites” palette, and her largest and most recent success is a second collab with Morphe cosmetics where she created her very own eyeshadow palette which has 35 brand-new custom shades. When her palette with Morphe launched on June 21, it sold out in less than an hour!

4) Jaclyn was the first beauty YouTuber to film a video with Kim K! They filmed a “Get Ready With Me”-style video.

5) Jaclyn is very candid about her struggle early on to find success as a YouTube vlogger. She has discussed how her and her husband were at one point living off food stamps in order make ends meet. The couple has moved a handful of times to new states before she found fame with her videos.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Jaclyn deserves to be forgiven for posting the controversial clip? Let us know below!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear’s Daughter: Meet Model’s Only Child, Ava Locklear

Ava Locklear is the spitting image of her mom Heather Locklear. The legendary actress was a staple of 80s and 90s television, known for her roles on shows like Melrose Place. Throughout her career, Heather, 60, has only had one child: Ava, 24. Now an adult, Ava looks just like her star mama, and she’s even taken after her a little bit in terms of modeling and acting. Find out everything you need to know about Ava Locklear here!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Madonna Admits Her Son David, 16, Wears Her Clothes Better Than She Does

Madonna, 63, thinks her son looks better in her clothes than she does. “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she said on the Aug. 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referring to her 16-year-old son David Banda. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jaclyn Hill
Person
Kim K
Page Six

Jack Osbourne shares cuddly photo with 4-week-old daughter Maple

Jack Osbourne posted a sweet photo with his and fiancée Aree Gearhart’s 4-week-old daughter, Maple, on Sunday. “Morning with 🍁,” the “Osbournes” alum, 36, captioned the picture of himself gazing down at the infant on Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 9 but waited nearly three weeks to share the news on social media. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne told his followers on July 27. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️,” he concluded his post. The 31-year-old interior designer, for her part, called Maple her “soulmate.” While Maple is Gearhart’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Fan hilariously edits Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian tattoo following their breakup

A fan came up with creative ways for Pete Davidson to cover up his “my girl is a lawyer” tattoo, which he got in honour of his now-ex Kim Kardashian.In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @mysweetadeline, shared a recommendation for Davidson.“This is a problem but I know how to fix it,” the text over the video reads, along with a screenshot of Davidson’s tattoo on an iPad. “Don’t worry, I got you Pete.”With their Apple pencil, the TikToker went on to modify the “my girl is a lawyer” ink to “Rudy...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Malia Obama, 24, spends time with 32-year-old record producer Dawit Eklund

Malia Obama has been photographed hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund in Los Angeles. The 24-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and the indie label head, 33, were spotted paying a visit to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Thursday in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The former first daughter kept things casual in a white crop top and loose-fitting green pants while Eklund wore a nude colored T-shirt and green shorts with a photo of Bob Marley on the left leg. While the pair weren’t seen locking lips, Obama and the producer did hug one another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Video Blogs#Blog#Hill Family
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Sends Love To Ex Anne Heche’s Family After Her Passing: ‘This Is A Sad Day’

Ellen DeGeneres sent love to her ex-partner Anne Heche‘s family following her death on Aug. 12 at 53-years-old. Ellen, 64, dated Anne from 1997 until 2000 and mourned her ex, who died following a car crash that left her comatose and brain dead. “This is a sad day,” Ellen wrote. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Stilettos With Mini Skirt Ahead Of Ben Affleck’s Milestone Birthday: Photos

Jennifer Lopez continued her string of high fashion appearances on Thursday, August 11, when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping mini skirt paired with sky-high heels! The new Mrs. Affleck, 53, was seen arriving at her Beverly Hills office rocking a tan jacket, along with a matching mini skirt that showed off her famous sculpted legs. Jen wore a white shirt with the look, along with black strappy stiletto heels and a quilted Chanel handbag with a chain strap. J Lo wore her hair down and soft around her shoulders as she exited a vehicle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Justin Sylvester Pushes Jenna Bush Hager After She Gets Too Close On ‘Today’ Show: Watch

Awkward! Jenna Bush Hager, 40, apparently got a little too close for comfort with Daily Pop star Justin Sylvester, 35, during a cringey Today show clip! During the segment, which you can SEE HERE, Justin was learning to cook a chicken dish with a guest chef, and Jenna got cozy with him in an attempt to see exactly what he was doing, putting her arm around his shoulder and patting his back. In the compelling August 10 clip, which we’ve now watched at least a dozen times, Justin then reached back and playfully pushed a giggling Jenna back in an attempt to create more space between them.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional Dropping Daughter Zahara, 17, Off at Spelman College: Photo

Angelina Jolie was right by daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt‘s side for her new student orientation at Spelman College. The Oscar winning actress, 46, beamed with pride as she posed next to Zahara, 17, and the school’s Vice-President of Student Affairs Darryl Holloman in photos shared to Holloman’s Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 11. Angelina and her daughter also met with school president Dr. Helene Gayle during the official campus drop-off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
In Touch Weekly

Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
TV & VIDEOS
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Whitney Way Thore’s Mom, Babs Thore on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 premiered on August 9, and fans are immediately concerned about Whitney Way Thore and her family. In recent months, Whitney’s mom, Babs Thore, has been going through some scary health struggles. There were even rumors that Barbara “Babs” Thore had passed away, sparking anxiety and panic among the MBFFL community. Fans of the TLC show are concerned about the MBFFL matriarch and want to know what happened to Babs Thore. Many also wonder if season 10 will go into detail about how the Thores are dealing with Babs’ health scare. We reveal the latest news on Babs Thore’s health with this update.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson Takes Over Ellen’s Old Studio In 1st Look At Her New Talk Show: Watch

Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
229K+
Followers
20K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy