Suspect arrested in suspicious death of man, 87, found in Scripps Ranch swimming pool

Homicide detectives on Thursday arrested a suspect in last week's slaying of an 87-year-old man who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the nearly empty swimming pool behind his Scripps Ranch home, San Diego police said.

According to police and court records, the victim, William E. Deignan, had sought a restraining order for elder abuse against the suspect, 60-year-old Jeffrey Smith, in June. Court records showed a judge granted the request for the restraining order July 7, less than a month before the victim was found dead.

Deignan's adult child found the victim around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the bottom of the nearly empty pool behind the victim's home on Birch Glen Court, a short cul-de-sac off Pepperbrook Lane near Timerlake Drive in a neighborhood just southeast of Lake Miramar, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The 911 caller reported a drowning. But when officers arrived they noted suspicious circumstances and requested that homicide detectives respond, Shebloski said in a news release. The investigation that followed led detectives to "(develop) probable cause to believe that Deignan was killed at his home."

Shebloski did not disclose Deignan's cause of death, but said evidence collected at the home, witness interviews and surveillance video led investigators to conclude Deignan was slain.

Detectives also learned during the investigation that Deignan had an active restraining order, protecting both Deignan and his home, against Smith, Shebloski said. Court records showed that on June 15, Deignan filed for both an elder abuse restraining order and an order for removal from residence against Smith.

On Monday, just less than a week after Deignan was found dead, officers were called out for a "security check" at the home on Birch Glen Court, where they encountered Smith inside the residence, Shebloski said. Officers arrested him on suspicion of violating the restraining order.

Smith remained jailed until Thursday, when he was arrested on suspicion of killing Deignan "based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation," Shebloski said.

Jail records showed Smith was being held without bail Thursday on suspicion of murder at the San Diego Central Jail. He was expected to be arraigned Monday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

