ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Suspect arrested in suspicious death of man, 87, found in Scripps Ranch swimming pool

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Homicide detectives on Thursday arrested a suspect in last week's slaying of an 87-year-old man who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the nearly empty swimming pool behind his Scripps Ranch home, San Diego police said.

According to police and court records, the victim, William E. Deignan, had sought a restraining order for elder abuse against the suspect, 60-year-old Jeffrey Smith, in June. Court records showed a judge granted the request for the restraining order July 7, less than a month before the victim was found dead.

Deignan's adult child found the victim around 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2 in the bottom of the nearly empty pool behind the victim's home on Birch Glen Court, a short cul-de-sac off Pepperbrook Lane near Timerlake Drive in a neighborhood just southeast of Lake Miramar, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Steve Shebloski.

The 911 caller reported a drowning. But when officers arrived they noted suspicious circumstances and requested that homicide detectives respond, Shebloski said in a news release. The investigation that followed led detectives to "(develop) probable cause to believe that Deignan was killed at his home."

Shebloski did not disclose Deignan's cause of death, but said evidence collected at the home, witness interviews and surveillance video led investigators to conclude Deignan was slain.

Detectives also learned during the investigation that Deignan had an active restraining order, protecting both Deignan and his home, against Smith, Shebloski said. Court records showed that on June 15, Deignan filed for both an elder abuse restraining order and an order for removal from residence against Smith.

On Monday, just less than a week after Deignan was found dead, officers were called out for a "security check" at the home on Birch Glen Court, where they encountered Smith inside the residence, Shebloski said. Officers arrested him on suspicion of violating the restraining order.

Smith remained jailed until Thursday, when he was arrested on suspicion of killing Deignan "based on information and evidence gathered during the investigation," Shebloski said.

Jail records showed Smith was being held without bail Thursday on suspicion of murder at the San Diego Central Jail. He was expected to be arraigned Monday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Suspicious Death#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Scripps Ranch#Birch Glen Court
northcountydailystar.com

Fatal Traffic Collision Between a Motorcycle Rider and Bicyclist

CARLSBAD, Calif. – On August 15, at approximately 1 p.m., the City of Carlsbad Police Department was notified about a traffic collision on Carlsbad Boulevard near Palomar Airport Road. Arriving officers located a motorcyclist with a passenger that had collided with a bicyclist. The preliminary investigation has revealed that...
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Two Injured in San Diego Crash in Sunset Cliffs Area

A 41-year-old woman and her passenger were injured during a high-speed crash in the Sunset Cliffs neighborhood of San Diego, police said Saturday. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at 11: 21 p.m. Friday to Point Loma Avenue and Santa Barbara Street where they learned the woman was driving a Subaru sedan southbound on Point Loma Avenue where she attempted to make a turn westbound on Santa Barbara Street and crashed into a tree, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Man Dead After Argument Leads to Shooting in La Mesa, Suspect Sought

One man was shot after an argument turned physical outside a gas station in La Mesa Friday morning, police said. La Mesa police said they were called to the intersection of University and Olive avenues around 9:40 a.m. At the scene, a man was found with several gunshot wounds, Lt. Katy Lynch said.
LA MESA, CA
onscene.tv

DUI McLaren Driver Hits 5 Cars & Gets Arrested | San Diego

08.13.2022 | 10:30 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 23-year-old male was in a 2022 McLaren and was southbound on Mission Blvd when he struck 4 parked vehicles. He attempted to flee the scene and attempted to pass an UBER driver with a passenger in a Prius. He tried to pass between other parked cars and the Prius hitting it on the passenger side. The McLaren had so much damage that the car stopped. The male passenger in the McLaren got out and fled the scene. The driver stayed and was given a breathalyzer test and blew a .20 (over double the DUI limit). The driver said the McLaren is a rental. He is too young to rent a vehicle and when the officers asked how he rented it, he said “it was kinda under the table”. A 2022 McLaren starting price is $215,000. There were no injuries reported. The driver was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cyclist Killed in Bicycle-Auto Collision on Broadway [Escondido, CA]

Bicycle Accident near El Norte Parkway Left One Fatality. According to the police, the fatal incident happened around 10:25 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Broadway, approaching El Norte Parkway. Investigators said a 69-year-old woman going southbound struck the bicyclist from behind. However, the reason behind the incident remains unclear.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy