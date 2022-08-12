ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, TN

WBIR

MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Tazewell, TN
newstalk987.com

KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO

A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested and police powers suspend after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s office on Monday. According to officials, Officer John Pickens was arrested after a warrant was obtained that charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Pickens has been placed on administrative leave...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

18-Year-Old In Morristown Killed In Crash

An 18-year-old in Morristown died in a crash on Sunday. According to a report, the crash happened around midnight on Morris Boulevard when a car hit another car with Isabela Martinez, 18, inside as a passenger. The report said, Martinez was taken to UT Medical Center where she was later...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died, and another was injured in a shooting in West Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe, a hookah bar located at 8111 Gleason Drive, at around 1:50 a.m. to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men that had been shot, according to police.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year. Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
KINGSPORT, TN
1450wlaf.com

Late morning wreck sends one person to the hospital, snarls traffic

TOP PHOTO: Det.-Sgt. Matthew Forsyth (left) and Officer Zach Daugherty, both with La Follette Police, assess the wreck. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided near the cut across on the four lane between Bojangles and Murphy’s just after 9:30am Monday. One person was transported to the La Follette Medical Center.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

Campbell County dump site trashed

The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. Former clerk’s office worker agrees to plead guilty. Sen, Blackburn introduces ‘Pathfinder’ exoskeleton …. E-bikes comes to Knoxville. SRO arrested at Knoxville Police headquarters. Knoxville apartment demand outweighs...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends

Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN

