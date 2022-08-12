Read full article on original website
Knoxville police officer arrested on aggravated domestic assault warrant
A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated domestic assault, the third KPD officer to be arrested in the last month.
KPD: Fulton High School SRO arrested Monday after he was charged with domestic assault
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The School Resource Officer at Fulton High School was arrested on Monday after investigators with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said they got a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. The victim met with investigators on Monday seeking an order of protection, according to a release from...
MPD: 18-year-old dead after car wreck in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a wreck in Morristown on Saturday night. Dominick Cornacchia, a 23-year-old, was traveling eastbound "well above the posted speed limit" on East Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., according to a traffic crash report from the Morristown Police Department. At that...
TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police are Investigating a Fatal Shooting at a West Knoxville Business
Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a West Knoxville business. Police responding to Bebo’s Cafe on Gleason Drive yesterday morning (Sunday) and found two shooting victims in the parking lot, one man pronounced dead at the scene, another taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WATE
Police identify café shooting victim
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting happened at a café in Knoxville on Gleason Drive early morning Sunday. Midday News.
newstalk987.com
KPD Officer Arrested By KCSO
A Knoxville Police Department officer was arrested and police powers suspend after being arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s office on Monday. According to officials, Officer John Pickens was arrested after a warrant was obtained that charged him with aggravated domestic assault. Pickens has been placed on administrative leave...
newstalk987.com
18-Year-Old In Morristown Killed In Crash
An 18-year-old in Morristown died in a crash on Sunday. According to a report, the crash happened around midnight on Morris Boulevard when a car hit another car with Isabela Martinez, 18, inside as a passenger. The report said, Martinez was taken to UT Medical Center where she was later...
wvlt.tv
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died, and another was injured in a shooting in West Knoxville early Sunday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the parking lot of Bebo’s Cafe, a hookah bar located at 8111 Gleason Drive, at around 1:50 a.m. to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two men that had been shot, according to police.
wvlt.tv
KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year. Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.
Johnson City Press
Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk accused of taking bribes to title stolen vehicles agrees to take plea deal
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars has signaled she will take a plea deal. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused of accepting bribes in exchange for titling stolen cars after the FBI raided the Sevier County Courthouse in Oct. 2021.
1450wlaf.com
Late morning wreck sends one person to the hospital, snarls traffic
TOP PHOTO: Det.-Sgt. Matthew Forsyth (left) and Officer Zach Daugherty, both with La Follette Police, assess the wreck. LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two cars collided near the cut across on the four lane between Bojangles and Murphy’s just after 9:30am Monday. One person was transported to the La Follette Medical Center.
WATE
Campbell County dump site trashed
The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. Former clerk’s office worker agrees to plead guilty. Sen, Blackburn introduces ‘Pathfinder’ exoskeleton …. E-bikes comes to Knoxville. SRO arrested at Knoxville Police headquarters. Knoxville apartment demand outweighs...
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
Former Sevier County clerk pleas guilty to 2021 conspiracy charge
The second former Sevier County clerk accused of providing car titles for stolen vehicles in exchange for cash and food has agreed to plead guilty.
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
No charges for Lenoir City homeowner in fatal shooting of man attempting to enter home
A grand jury will not charge a Lenoir City homeowner in the shooting death of a man who attempted to enter the home back in May, according to Ninth District Attorney General Russell Johnson.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends
Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
WATE
Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
