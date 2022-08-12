A Jeanerette woman was killed after her vehicle collided with a farm tractor on La. 85 in Iberia Parish. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday. Mariah A. Francis, 24, of Jeanerette, was driving a 2011 Cadillac SRX south on La. 85 near La. 673 when she failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline and struck a 2014 Case farm tractor in the northbound lane, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.

