ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Additional resources mobilized to fight Boulder Ridge Fire in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Additional firefighting resources are being marshaled to battle the Boulder Ridge Fire burning in Duchesne County. A Saturday night update posted on Utah Fire Info said “The #BoulderRidgeFire is estimated at 30 acres as of 8 p.m. This number is expected to change once more accurate mapping of the fire can take place.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wasatch County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Heber City, UT
State
Utah State
Wasatch County, UT
Crime & Safety
Gephardt Daily

Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
ABC4

Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordanelle Reservoir#Campfire#Gephardt Daily
KSLTV

BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Draper City police ID man shot, killed at apartment complex

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday. The man found deceased after DCPD officers responded to multiple shots-fired calls was 33-year-old Remey Rowland, a Salt Lake City resident. “Mr. Rowland...
DRAPER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Gephardt Daily

Videos show flooding in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caught on video Saturday has eased Sunday, says Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office. Cannon shared the dramatic videos, shot on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. On Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily while the flooding had not yet directly damaged homes in the area the potential was all too real.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy