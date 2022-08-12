Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Missing Millcreek man found deceased
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property. Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Additional resources mobilized to fight Boulder Ridge Fire in Duchesne County
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Additional firefighting resources are being marshaled to battle the Boulder Ridge Fire burning in Duchesne County. A Saturday night update posted on Utah Fire Info said “The #BoulderRidgeFire is estimated at 30 acres as of 8 p.m. This number is expected to change once more accurate mapping of the fire can take place.
Bountiful Police seeking public assistance on felony retail theft case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for public assistance on a felony retail theft case. If you know who the individual below is, please call dispatch at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002386. No further information is currently available.
Man dies in hospital after being arrested in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police say a man died in the hospital Sunday after being taken into custody, activating the department's "Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol."
Gephardt Daily
Charging documents reveal more about Utah man who sparked Amber Alert
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details about Danny Earl Sihalath, arrested Friday on six felony charges after an incident Tuesday that also sparked an Amber Alert, cancelled after the 5-year-old boy was found safe. The Aug. 9 incident began when American...
Wasatch County Sheriff looking for man regarding abandoned campsite near Jordanelle
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — At around 3:20 p.m. on August 11, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding smoke near the Fox Bay subdivision by the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police seeking info about missing infant’s whereabouts
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old boy believed to be with his father, who is a suspect in a South Salt Lake homicide and not the child’s legal guardian. According to information released Friday from the South...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Man arrested after allegedly threatening couple with fake gun at Liberty Park
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday after Salt Lake City police were dispatch to Liberty Park on a call of a man with a weapon. “Information in the dispatch notes indicated that AP (arrested person) brandished a gun at...
KSLTV
Teen vandals destroy koi pond, try to harm fish at Salt Lake City business
SALT LAKE CITY – A plant nursery in Salt Lake City was broken into and vandalized Friday night. For three straight nights, General manager Kathy Harbin said a group of 5 to 6 people broke into Cactus & Tropicals, trashed their koi pond, and terrorized the animals who live at the nursery.
KSLTV
BREAKING: Man wanted in AF AMBER Alert now in police custody
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 29-year-old man who was shot at by police and eluded law enforcement for several days, has now been booked into the Utah County Jail. American Fork Police Department said Friday afternoon that it had apprehended Danny Sihalath, who was treated at a hospital for injuries he received during a confrontation with police in a Walmart parking lot.
Gephardt Daily
Draper City police ID man shot, killed at apartment complex
DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Draper City police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday. The man found deceased after DCPD officers responded to multiple shots-fired calls was 33-year-old Remey Rowland, a Salt Lake City resident. “Mr. Rowland...
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested in American Fork AMBER Alert, officer-involved critical incident
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of American Fork has been located and booked into jail. Officials said detectives with the American Fork Police Department located 29-year-old Danny Sihalath Thursday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated...
ksl.com
'I don't want to die': Salt Lake police release footage of arrest that led to woman's death
SALT LAKE CITY — Newly-released body camera footage from an officer-involved death in January shows a woman screaming she's afraid she will die minutes before she struggles with Salt Lake police officers and becomes unresponsive as they hold her down on her stomach. The incident began about 3 a.m....
Gephardt Daily
Videos show flooding in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caught on video Saturday has eased Sunday, says Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office. Cannon shared the dramatic videos, shot on Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon. On Sunday, he told Gephardt Daily while the flooding had not yet directly damaged homes in the area the potential was all too real.
Gephardt Daily
SSLPD asks drivers to steer clear of 33rd South and State after water main break leads to flooding, sink hole
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The South Salt Lake Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 3300 South and State Street after a water main break. “A water main break has caused a sink hole, and the water department resources are...
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
3 injured after FedEx truck hits pedestrians, parked cars in downtown SLC
Three people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles in downtown Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.
Gephardt Daily
New: Lightning sparked fire burning in Duchesne County; crews work to protect oil and gas wells
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — There is a new wildfire burning in Utah. The lightning sparked Boulder Ridge Fire was first reported early Saturday evening by Utah Fire Info. “The #BoulderRidgeFire is burning on tribal land in Duchesne County near Monarch Ridge and Brown’s Draw...
ksl.com
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
