Springfield, IL

169th Illinois State Fair ribbon cutting

By Danny Connolly
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The ribbon has been cut Thursday for the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

“Here’s to another marvelous 10 days of blue ribbon prizes, exhilarating rides and ample adventures,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

The fair is viewed as a celebration of Illinois’ agriculture. It brings a variety of attractions from the butter cow and animatronic dinosaurs to auctions and musical guests at the Grandstand.

“We want this to be an experience for fairgoers and families alike,” Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair manager, said.

The fair runs until August 21. You can learn more about the fair at their website .

Springfield pawnshops help ends meet

Amid decades-high inflation, first-time use of pawnshops is up nationwide and locally. “We’ve seen new people who’ve never pawned before because they simply need twenty bucks to be able to get through the last three days of the week . . . to get their groceries or to get to work,” said Mike Richter of Piggy Bank Pawn on West Jefferson. “Real simple stuff.”
WSPY NEWS

90th District state rep. reflects on nearly ten years in the Illinois House

Dixon 90th District State Representative Tom Demmer isn't seeking reelection to his seat in the Illinois House in November. The Republican Demmer is instead running for Illinois State Treasurer. He's been a state rep. for nearly ten years. Demmer says the highlight of his time as a state rep. was...
1440 WROK

Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
Illinois Modifies COVID Guidelines For Schools

Illinois is modifying its COVID guidelines for schools after the CDC revised its own recommendations for dealing with the virus. Quarantine is no longer advised for students or staff who have been exposed to COVID, as long as they remain asymptomatic. Instead, people in the school setting who’ve been exposed to COVID should wear a high-quality mask for ten days, and get tested for the virus on Day Five. State education officials say the new guidance acknowledges the importance of in-person learning.
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
advantagenews.com

July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers

Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
WCIA

Free health services available at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health and other healthcare providers will be offering a series of healthcare services at the Illinois State Fair to help protect fairgoers against COVID-19 and other diseases. IDPH is partnering with healthcare stakeholders to provide various health services, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests, required oral/dental health […]
WCIA

Horse Racing Day at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair celebrated its County Fair and Horse Racing Day with rounds of harness racing. Fillies and colts raced in entry races for the Colt Stakes Championship. The racetrack at the fair is considered to be one of the fastest tracks in the world. Fair officials think these races […]
WCIA

2022 State Fair Butter Cow unveiled

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Take a look at this year’s Illinois State Fair butter cow! This year’s sculpture features a cow grazing on a sunflower while its farmer tends to another sunflower. Artist Sarah Pratt has spent over sculpting the cow from over 800 pounds of butter. The butter cow is always matching the theme […]
WCIA

Fairgoers try out bites of copi

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Brian Schoenung, Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Manager, greeted fairgoers Friday with a goal – to sell the public that one of Illinois’s notorious invasive species is actually quite delicious.   Copi, a group of fish formerly known as Asian carp, is an invasive species harming Illinois’s waterways. […]
WCIA

Davis announces $22.7 million transit grants for Decatur, Springfield

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Central Illinois congressman Rodney Davis announced on Wednesday that Springfield and Decatur’s public transit systems have been named recipients for a combined $22.7 million in federal grant funding. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration through a pair of grant programs. The Buses and Bus Facilities […]
NBC Chicago

Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?

Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
