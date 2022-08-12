Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating after shooting at Musikfest sends crowd into panic
A shooting at a Lehigh County music festival sent patrons into a panic Saturday night as people ran for safety after witnesses say a single shot was fired.
Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night
Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
Suspect’s mother among casualties in Nescopeck, Berwick tragedies
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say is a suspect in a mass casualty incident in Columbia County as well as an assault that left one woman dead in Luzerne County. State troopers have charged Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, a 24-year-old male from Nescopeck, with killing two people and […]
Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested after driving car through crowd, killing at least 1 in Pennsylvania
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A man was arrested Saturday after driving a car through a crowd, killing at least one person and injuring 17 others attending a community event in Pennsylvania, police said Sunday. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was charged with two open counts of criminal homicide and was...
Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman
Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
Car ploughs into crowd killing one & injuring 17 before driver slays woman in horror scenes at Pennsylvania benefit
AT least one person has died and 17 have been injured after a car ploughed into a crowd of people gathered to honor victims of a fatal fire. Cops allege the suspect rammed into a group of people in Berwick, Pennsylvania, before driving off and beating a woman to death.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
skooknews.com
STATE POLICE: Two Confirmed Dead, 17 Injured in Berwick/Nescopeck Incidents
State Police are saying two people are confirmed dead and 17 injured after two incidents in Berwick and Nescopeck on Saturday. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski, on Saturday evening, around 6:15pm, Troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove threw a crowd at the Intoxicated Department, a restaurant, on West 2nd Street in Berwick.
Driver Who Plowed Through Crowd Of People, Beat Mom Dead In PA: Reports
A 24-year-old man who killed one person and hurt 17 when he plowed his car into a crowd at a fire benefit and then beat a woman dead with a hammer moments later has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police, they said. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, of Nescopeck, Luzerne County,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County
Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
Car crashes into Pa. fundraiser for fire victims: reports
BERWICK - Authorities in northeastern Pennsylvania are responding to a multi-scene incident that started with a car plowing into a fundraiser here. According to initial reports, a person drove a car into a crowd at the benefit fundraiser in Berwick, Columbia County, and then sped off. That driver then got into a second accident, sources said, in the Luzerne County town of Nescopeck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
5 Most Wanted Criminals In Monroe County
Monroe County Crime Watch PA has provided the top 5 most wanted criminals in the county. Here are the following alleged criminals who are still on the run from their warrants, according to Monroe County Crime Watch.
WOLF
Man now in custody charged with homicide in Nescopeck and in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WOLF) — ***UPDATE***. The suspect, identified as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24 years of Age, White – Hispanic Male, Nescopeck, Luzerne County, was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer August 14, 2022, on two (2) open counts of Criminal Homicide. He was denied bail and remanded to the Columbia County Correctional Facility.
Boy’s wheelchair stolen outside Monroe County home, police say
A motorized pediatric wheelchair that allows a Monroe County boy to get around each day was stolen Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The black, blue and silver chair was taken between 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. from outside a home in Effort, police said. The boy has a traumatic...
Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument
Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
At least 13 people injured after car plows into crowd at benefit for Nescopeck fire victims
BERWICK, Pa. (CBS) -- At least 13 people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd at a benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims in Berwick, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The crash happened outside of the Intoxicology Bar.Police described the crash as a mass causality incident. According to our affiliate station, WBRE, the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down. The Nescopeck fire in Luzerne County killed 10 people, including three children. There's no word yet on the extent of Saturday night's injuries or if the driver will face any charges.
Comments / 0