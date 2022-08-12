Read full article on original website
Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville
Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
