WebMD

Critical, Stable, or Fair: Defining Patient Conditions

We’ve all seen a news report about someone who got rushed to the emergency room in “critical” condition. Or read a more hopeful story about someone who’s doing "fair" at the hospital. But what do those words really mean?. In the media, hospital terms that describe...
What to Know About Chromium Exposure in Veterans

Hexavalent chromium is a dangerous compound known to cause cancer in cases of long-term exposure. If you’re an Iraq veteran and you remember guarding a water treatment facility in 2003, you may need to check with a doctor. Here’s everything you need to know. What Is Chromium?. Chromium...
Hearing Aids Available in October Without a Prescription

Hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids without a doctor’s prescription as soon as mid-October. The White House announced today that the FDA will move forward with plans to make hearing aids available over the counter in pharmacies, other retail locations, and online. This major milestone aims...
Pregnancy Complication Ups Dementia Risk, Research Suggests

High blood pressure disorders of pregnancy affect nearly 1 in 7 women in the United States. They are one of the leading causes of illness and death in mothers and babies. These disorders include gestational hypertension and preeclampsia. These pregnancy complications have been strongly linked to heart disease in later life, but, until now, few studies have connected these disorders with thinking and memory.
Rainwater Unsafe to Drink Amid ‘Forever Chemicals’: Study

Aug. 15, 2022 – It’s unsafe to drink rainwater due to the ongoing presence of “forever chemicals,” according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology. Researchers found major environmental contamination of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are human-made chemicals...
