5 starters back, but competition for starting O-line jobs at Pitt

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Three days before Christmas the Pitt offensive line announced they would all return, intact. That group included four starting seniors. Now that same group may be split up.

Panthers Offensive Line Coach Dave Borbely had conversations with each and every one of them about their futures towards the end of last season. He said he took it case-by-case and ended up advising Gabe Houy, Marcus Minor, Carter Warren and Owen Drexel to return. Borbely said he didn’t pressure them, whatever they decided was fine with the coaching staff. He used Kenny Pickett as an example of how much you can improve if you come back for a final season.

Then, back in the Fall, he issued a warning.

“If you come back, the competition is wide open,” Borbely said Thursday. “And it is.”

An injury to Houy has opened an opportunity, at least during camp. While Jake Kradel is a co-starter right now with Blake Zubovic at guard. They alternate every day. If any of the others have issues or aren’t doing what they are supposed to. Their replacement is ready.

“The guys in this second group, they are really pressing,” Borbely said. “They’re pushing some of these starters to up their game. When they did come back, I told them we can’t be the same players as last year because it won’t be good enough. You have to be better players. They are working to do that.”

Borbely said it’s been a once in a lifetime opportunity for him as a coach to have the entire offensive line return from one year to the next. It must be especially so in the era of easy transfers. So Minor, Warren, Houy, Kradel and Drexel are being pushed by Matt Goncalves, Branson Taylor, Ryan Jacoby, Terrence Moore, Zubovic, Jason Collier and Ryan Baer.

“My second group should be my starters this year and certainly by next year I will have more because many will have played and been in the system for another year,” Borbely said, excited about his depth. “That group is doing a fantastic job. If it wasn’t for COVID, they would be the starters this year.”

“The offensive line right now,” said Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi. “The starting unit has done a great job. You look at the backups, it’s a solid, solid unit. That wasn’t the case in the Spring Game, we barely had one unit and it was split up. What we look like as a line right now compared to what we looked like in the Spring Game when you last saw us is completely different.”

Huge day Saturday

Narduzzi said Saturday they will have the most important scrimmage of the year. They only have a few, but why is Saturday’s scrimmage the most important?

“Because it’s a scrimmage,” Narduzzi said. “I feel like we’ve been in camp forever. They haven’t had a scrimmage yet with the way the days lie. I would like to do it on a Saturday like a game day. It’s important because it’s a chance to go out there and do it live. I wish we had one three days ago.”