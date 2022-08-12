ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving Reacts to Wild Rumor About His Contract Demands

By Wilton Jackson
 3 days ago

The Brooklyn star had the perfect response for one NBA insider.

When Kyrie Irving opted into his $36.9 million player option for the 2022-23 season, the seven-time All-Star made the decision to remain in Brooklyn and not explore sign-and trade packages .

Even more, according to SNY’s Ian Begley , Irving is reportedly in a “good place” and “comfortable” with the team heading into the new season. However, the offseason has brought extensive rumors regarding his future in the midst of the franchise dealing with Durant’s future.

On Thursday, Irving addressed the rumors that NBA insider Ric Bucher of Fox Sports shared on his On the Ball podcast that the star guard had some extreme requests for his next contract after his one-year player option. Bucher reported that Irving reportedly wanted his new contract to “guarantee that he wouldn’t have to play more than 60 games” and “would not have to play any back-to-backs.”

Part of Irving’s tweet in response to Bucher included a clever GIF from former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain tipping his hat or “cap” to the crowd. In short, the emphasis of “cap” is Irving’s jargon, saying that Bucher is not telling the true.

Even more, Irving further tweeted in regard to Bucher’s statements, saying that “when you’re ready to Break free from the media’s control over your subconscious thoughts and emotions, meet me on One of my platforms and let’s chop it up.

“We the A11Even tribe love our conversations about the TRUTH and what is truly happening. Welcome to the PARADIGM SHIFT♾.”

Whether or not these rumors are true remain to be seen. However, much like this offseason has revealed, all eyes will remain on Irving and the state of the Nets franchise over the next several weeks.

