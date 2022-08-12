Read full article on original website
Related
Bidding open for vacant properties in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is looking to sell three parcels of vacant land it owns and bidding for these parcels is now open. The parcels can accommodate a single-family home and are located at 505 and 606 West Bradley Avenue and 40 East Beardsley Avenue. The City of Champaign attempted to […]
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
newschannel20.com
Local law enforcement receive upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
CDC Places Vermilion County COVID Transmission Rate Back at HIGH Level
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. First, the CDC is reporting that Vermilion County has returned to the HIGH Transmission Rate for COVID. At the High Community Level, we are all are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, we are all advised to get up to date on our COVID-19 vaccines or get our 2nd booster, if eligible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
osfhealthcare.org
Dementia impacts more than 50 million people in the world, and that number is expected to double every 20 years. It’s the leading cause of disability and dependency among the elderly population.
People with dementia often struggle with emotional responses. They may overreact to situations, experience mood changes and appear indifferent to things that used to give them pleasure. That’s where doll therapy can help. Like art or music therapy, doll therapy can be a calming influence to people who are experiencing...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Board Meeting – Circus Video Included
While the Shelby County Board pays a company to basically point out how many different problems they have, which included adding more problems to be solved during last night’s meetings, we sit back and have to laugh because we have been pointing out those very same problems for years and never charged them a penny. The entire meeting video is below, and we urge fresh popcorn and drinks as the show is like none other we have witnessed in some time.
advantagenews.com
July was too dry for Illinois corn & soybean farmers
Some Illinois corn and soybean farmers experienced drought conditions this July with farms in Champaign, Iroquois and Vermillion counties enduring “severe drought” conditions. “They have been dry when the corn crop is trying to pollinate and make grain. And that’s probably had an impact on the yield there,”...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
RELATED PEOPLE
studyfinds.org
New drug eliminates over 300 kinds of antibiotic-resistant bacteria
URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — For patients with a urinary tract infection, what’s the best way to deal with it? You can go to your doctor for antibiotics, but you run the risk of the medication not working the next time around. If you wait it out, you may have to deal with agonizing symptoms for days. Fortunately, researchers from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign may have discovered a third option. Their study finds a new molecule that’s able to ward off more than 300 drug-resistant bacteria — including the one that causes UTIs.
Our town Mt. Zion state park
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Sitting on 150 acres, right in the middle of town, sits Spitler Woods State Park. “Just to have something out there that is untouched more or less and will stay that way is very important,” Vern Ford, Site Superintendent, said. It’s more than just any old park. It’s a nature […]
nowdecatur.com
Weekend at Devon to be Popping with Energy
August 12, 2022 – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is expected to have three exciting events this weekend moving into the end of summer for most in the Decatur area. The events are listed below:. Saturday, August 13, 7:00 p.m. – Pop 2000 Tour ft. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, O-TOWN,...
newschannel20.com
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
Final report on Landings shootings in Normal leaves 'why' unanswered
Nearly a year ago on a sunny late summer afternoon, a cascade of sharp cracks sounded in the Landings Mobile Home Park in Normal. Ronald Reiner, 66, a resident of the Landings, had taken his handgun and started shooting. Police responded with everyone on the shift, including school resource officers. When it was over, three people were dead.
Herald & Review
OUR VIEW: Senseless tragedies continue
One of the tragic and wearying parts of life in the 21st century is the epidemic of the use of guns against one another. Resolution or even reduction of fatalities remains a distant dream, a goal that’s never seemed so far away. In our streets, shootings and deaths have...
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr. died from heart attack, coroner says
DECATUR — It was a heart attack that finally ended convicted Decatur killer Michael Slover Sr.’s 65-year prison sentence, a coroner has confirmed. “The cause of death of this 75-year-old male Michael Slover Sr. was chronic ischemic hypertensive and cardiovascular disease,” Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson told the Herald & Review.
WAND TV
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls 2022 squad "a better team than a year ago"
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football will kick off the college football season Saturday Aug. 27 hosting Wyoming in Memorial Stadium. Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema gave us some updates on the team two weeks out. He says this team is better all-around than last season. Bielema also says this program is in a better state to win football games than ever before. He credits the improvement to the coaching staff, how the players believe in the program and are locked into creating a winning culture, and the technological advancements that have helped make practice more competitive and easier to simulate game aspects.
newschannel20.com
Vandalism suspect arrested in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A vandalism suspect in Decatur was arrested for spray painting downtown Decatur. The 38-year-old suspect is a Decatur resident and was taken into custody Friday morning. Police say the suspect is also linked to damaging property at St. Patrick School, which happened on Thursday morning.
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
Comments / 0