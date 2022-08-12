RALEIGH. N.C. — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night at Club Dreams. But the agency said the young people — ranging in age from 12 to 17 — were all expected to survive.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO