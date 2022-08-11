Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
CHS boys, girls golfers take 2nd in Monday outing at WillowBrook
Coffee County Central boys and girls golfers took second place in a three-team match Monday at WillowBrook Golf Course. The Raider boys were a mere 7-strokes shy of taking first – carding a team 361 behind Tullahoma’s 354. Franklin County turned in a 397. Freshman Noah Costello led...
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill names girls basketball coach
Officials at Spring Hill recently confirmed that Rod Ramzy will coach girls basketball at the school this season. Ramzy, who spent the 2021-22 season at Spring Hill Middle School, will become the Lady Raiders’ fourth coach in three years.
thunder1320.com
CMS takes third at Saturday volleyball playday
Coffee County Central High School volleyball welcomed several middle school teams from across the area to their annual tournament on Saturday at CHS. The Coffee Middle Lady Raider team made out with a third place finish, going 3-2 on the day. The CMS Lady Raiders ended up getting knocked out...
WDEF
News on Whataburger, Jack’s & Wickles Pickles
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Nashville Business Journal has more details on the Texas burger chain arriving in Tennessee. Whataburger has signed a franchising deal to open 9 of their fast food in the Nashville area. One will be in the new Century Farms development coming to the Antioch...
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
WSMV
Tennessee Titans to launch limited-edition donut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with the Tennessee Titans to create and launch a limited-edition donut. The Titans Donut is a traditional donut ring featuring vanilla icing and topped with blue sprinkles, paying homage to the iconic team colors. Dunkin’ will be hosting a pep...
La Vergne Resident Wins $20,000 on Mega Millions
Big jackpots are dazzling, and so are the multiple other prize levels in Tennessee Lottery drawing-style games. Just ask Jacquelyn Norman and Victoria El Dahaby, who were just two of 36 lucky players across the state who won from $1,000 – $30,000 each playing Mega Millions last week. “It’s...
By the numbers: Traffic crashes in Tennessee school zones
According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the number of traffic crashes that took place in school zones remained consistent from 2015-2019 before dropping in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic surged.
Some TSU students are moving into motels, not dorms, as freshmen move in
Tennessee State University is boasting record enrollment. Many of those students got a chance to move into their dorms Monday for freshman move-in day. But others are still waiting on a place to stay.
tvnewscheck.com
Danielle Breezy: Always Watching The ‘Next Weathermakers’
At 12:40 a.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020, Danielle Breezy, chief meteorologist for WKRN, Nexstar’s ABC affiliate in Nashville, did not have the luxury of wasting seconds or mincing words. On the air, in-studio, using the Weather Company’s Max Velocity storm tracking technology, she spotted a tornado moving quickly into the market.
Milwaukee skyline from a hill in Franklin!
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
WSMV
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, officers investigating
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open. This reminder from TWRA comes after a photo of a deer, illegally shot out of season by someone with a crossbow, circulated social media. A photo provided by the wildlife agency shows a deer still alive with a bolt lodged vertically through its head.
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna BBQ FEST Huge Success!
(SMYRNA) Perfect weather promoted a strong turnout of residents to enjoy the SMYRNA BARBECUE FESTIVAL in the depot district. Delicious BBQ, live music, fun attractions and a variety of vendors packed the depot district on Saturday (8/13/2022) afternoon and evening. Kinfolks BBQ at 1203 Hazelwood Drive in Smyrna took the...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee family leaning on faith after 7-year-old girl's tragic swimming accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 7-year-old girl has been paralyzed after a freak accident at a swimming hole in Waverly. A teenager jumped from a 30-foot rock and landed right on the little girl’s back while she was swimming in Hurricane Creek at Loretta Lynn’s campground. The...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
thunder1320.com
Tennessee becomes the third least expensive market for gasoline
Tennessee gas prices dropped another 12 cents, on average, last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.50 which is nearly 69 cents less expensive than one month ago but still 62 cents more than one year ago. Gas prices in Coffee County are slightly below the state average...
Highest-rated restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
