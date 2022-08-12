Read full article on original website
Conroe City Council members speak out concerning recent administration terminations
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Conroe City Hall was abuzz last week with the surprise termination of City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and the simultaneous acceptance of the resignation of assistant city administrator and chief financial officer of the City of Conroe, Steve Williams. Councilmembers Porter, Hardman, and Wood release statements.
Humble ISD trustee suggests presidential appointment may have violated board policy
Humble ISD trustees at their Aug. 9 meeting discussed whether a recent board officer appointment may have violated the board's local policies. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) During an Aug. 9 board meeting, Humble ISD Trustee Robert Scarfo suggested the board may not have followed its own rules and procedures when...
Fort Bend County Commissioners Court votes to form broadband committee
Members of the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court appointed designees to form a Broadband Steering Committee in search of funding for construction of a countywide broadband network. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Bend County Commissioners Court voted to form a Broadband Steering Committee at an Aug. 2 meeting. The committee would...
With proposed $80K position, Montgomery County hopes to trim indigent defense costs
In a continued effort to control costs associated with Montgomery County’s criminal and civil courts, commissioners were supportive of a new position they believe could mean savings in the long run. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/With-proposed-80K-position-Montgomery-County-17359836.php.
Fort Bend County prepares for Nov. 3 election, appoints election judges
Fort Bend County commissioners appointed election judges for two-year terms ending in June 2024 at an Aug. 9 meeting. At an Aug. 9 meeting, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved actions toward the Nov. 3 election. Aside from transferring $15,800 from the travel and training fund to information technology...
Katy creates community development department to support economic growth
Katy City Council approved the creation of a new community development department to oversee permitting and planning as the city continues to grow economically. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The structure of the city of Katy’s departments and staff is changing to include a newly created community development department. On Aug....
League City City Council postpones vote on FY 2022-23 property tax rate
League City residents anxious to learn what the city’s property tax rate will be for next year will have to wait a bit longer. (Courtesy city of League City) League City residents anxious to learn what the city’s property tax rate will be for next year will have to wait a bit longer.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Spring ISD trustees call for $850M bond election in November
On Aug. 9, the Spring ISD board of trustees discussed a presentation on the $850 million bond that voters will consider in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring ISD trustees voted unanimously Aug. 9 to call for an $850 million bond election to be held Nov. 8. The $850 million...
Shenandoah announces intention to decrease property tax rate
The Shenandoah City Council announced its intention to adopt a no-new-revenue rate on Aug. 10. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The City of Shenandoah announced it intends to adopt the no-new-revenue rate of $0.1477 per $100 of valuation during an Aug. 10 meeting. The property tax rate change will be the...
Harris County budget director signals potential $100M-plus deficit as tax rate vote nears
Commissioners will vote in September on a proposed tax rate that could leave the county with a $100M-plus deficit. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners confirmed with the Office of Management and Budget they would not raise the 2022 tax rates over the voter-approval rate at their Aug. 2 meeting, but an upcoming vote could impact the magnitude of the county’s deficit.
Montgomery County approves proposed 2022 tax rate exceeding no-new-revenue rate
To fund its 2022-23 budget, Montgomery County commissioners approved a proposed property tax rate of $.3764 per $100 of taxable property, but as the rate exceeds the effective rate, a public hearing is scheduled on Aug. 26. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will propose a tax rate of $0.3764...
Magnolia ISD trustees propose $0.04 tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
MISD proposed a tax rate of $1.1472 during an Aug. 8 meeting. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved a proposed tax rate of $1.1472 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23, a $0.04 decrease from the ongoing fiscal year, at an Aug. 8 meeting. At...
Montgomery County notebook: Tax rate discussion listed for Aug. 9 agenda
Montgomery County commissioners will set a property tax rate to fund the fiscal year 2022-23 budget at the county’s Aug. 9 Commissioners Court session. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners will return for a session of Commissioners Court on Aug. 9. The county agenda can be accessed online,...
Magnolia ISD calls $232 million bond election for Nov. 8 ballot
Magnolia ISD called a 2022 bond election during the Aug. 8 meeting. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Magnolia ISD board of trustees approved calling a $232 million bond election for the November ballot during a regular meeting Aug. 8, the district's first bond since 2015. Superintendent Todd Stephens said the...
City of Magnolia enters Stage 3 drought as water wells reach 70% pumping capacity
The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city of Magnolia to enter Stage 3 drought status Aug. 8, City Administrator Don Doering said in an Aug. 10 interview.. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The amount of water being drawn from the city's wells triggered the city...
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Nichols Sawmill Road widening complete, bridge widening pending
Montgomery County Precinct 2 completed the first stage of its widening project on Nichols Sawmill Road, Commissioner Charlie Riley announced Aug. 9. (Courtesy Montgomery County Precinct 2) Montgomery County Precinct 2 completed the first stage of its widening project on Nichols Sawmill Road, Commissioner Charlie Riley announced Aug. 9. The...
Massive Water Pipeline Project will bring relief to Katy
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy) - There is relief in sight for City of Katy residents who are currently under mandatory water restrictions, but additional water won't be available until 2025.
Pearland ISD trustee raises concerns about district’s policy for inappropriate books
The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association of School Boards’ Update 119. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Pearland ISD board of trustees at its Aug. 9 board meeting made policy revisions based on the Texas Association...
