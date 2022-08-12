Robert Lee Rose, Sr., 90, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home. Robert was born October 14, 1931, in Monett, Washington, the son of John D. Rose and Nellie Vay (Riley) Rose. He married the love of his life, Jewel M. Sanders, on October 16, 1954, in Hartville, Missouri. Robert was a veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army as an anti-aircraft gunner during the Korean War. Robert worked as a polisher and machine operator for Locarni Marble in Carthage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and loved being outdoors. He was a very skilled craftsman and woodworker and there was nothing he could not build. He was a very hard worker but loved spending time with his family.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO