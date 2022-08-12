Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Rose, Sr.
Robert Lee Rose, Sr., 90, Carthage, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his home. Robert was born October 14, 1931, in Monett, Washington, the son of John D. Rose and Nellie Vay (Riley) Rose. He married the love of his life, Jewel M. Sanders, on October 16, 1954, in Hartville, Missouri. Robert was a veteran, proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army as an anti-aircraft gunner during the Korean War. Robert worked as a polisher and machine operator for Locarni Marble in Carthage. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and loved being outdoors. He was a very skilled craftsman and woodworker and there was nothing he could not build. He was a very hard worker but loved spending time with his family.
Carthage VFW announces Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy Essay Titles, seeks submission
It’s that time of year again for our classes to start, students to start getting revved up for the new school year. We here at the VFW post 2590 Carthage, are ready to release the new Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy Essay titles. We want to invite all students, in the 6th grade thru the 12th grades to take full advantage of a great Scholarship program. There are many things you can achieve through your writings and you imagination, this is just one of those ways.
