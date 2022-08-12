It’s that time of year again for our classes to start, students to start getting revved up for the new school year. We here at the VFW post 2590 Carthage, are ready to release the new Patriot Pen and Voice of Democracy Essay titles. We want to invite all students, in the 6th grade thru the 12th grades to take full advantage of a great Scholarship program. There are many things you can achieve through your writings and you imagination, this is just one of those ways.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO