fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
oceanstatecurrent.com

14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021

(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
fallriverreporter.com

Former recreation center director sentenced to 9 years in prison for child molestation

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that the former director of the John Rollins Recreation Center was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 in 2021. 44-year-old Manuel...
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Journal Inquirer

15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case

An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Teen DUI; Bike-Eating Potholes; Thermos Thrower

8:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick teen, 18, for driving under the influence on Friday, June 24. The teen told police he had been driving on South County Trail when he crashed into three trees after swerving to avoid a deer. One of the passengers in the car told police another passenger, 15 years old, was actually driving when the 18-year-old grabbed the wheel and hit the trees after losing control. Police had the passengers sent to Hasbro Children’s and Rhode Island Hospital for back pain, an injured leg, an injured eye, and a cut forehead.
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager

Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
Daily Voice

Worcester Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 'Faithful' Ex-Girlfriend, Mother Of 2

A Worcester man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Antonio Lucas, age 43, was found guilty of murdering Cleucilene Alves da Silva, age 41, inside his home at 27 County Street in Worcester on May 31, 2019, the office said. Alves da Silva died after Lucas stabbed her multiple times.
ABC6.com

New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
fallriverreporter.com

Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95

Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
GoLocalProv

Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight

Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
