fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
oceanstatecurrent.com
14 Providence police department employees made more than $200,000 in 2021
(The Center Square) – Luis San Lucas is a captain in the Providence Police Department who was paid $278,194 in 2021, making him the city’s highest paid employee. According to city records, San Lucas earned a salary of $130,299 and garnered another $85,286 in overtime. He also received a payment in 2021 of $60,052 for overtime involving events that the city provides police protection.
Mauricio Baiense, owner of Medford construction company, indicted for alleged $11 million tax evasion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Quincy man who allegedly participated in a tax fraud scheme which resulted in the loss of approximately $4.4 million, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Friday. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
fallriverreporter.com
Former recreation center director sentenced to 9 years in prison for child molestation
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that the former director of the John Rollins Recreation Center was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve nine years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting a female victim under the age of 14 in 2021. 44-year-old Manuel...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
RISPCA makes 4 animal cruelty arrests
It was the third arrest this year for one of the suspects.
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Teen DUI; Bike-Eating Potholes; Thermos Thrower
8:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick teen, 18, for driving under the influence on Friday, June 24. The teen told police he had been driving on South County Trail when he crashed into three trees after swerving to avoid a deer. One of the passengers in the car told police another passenger, 15 years old, was actually driving when the 18-year-old grabbed the wheel and hit the trees after losing control. Police had the passengers sent to Hasbro Children’s and Rhode Island Hospital for back pain, an injured leg, an injured eye, and a cut forehead.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team investigation leads to arrest of property manager
Cranston police arrested a local property manager Thursday following a months-long NBC 10 I-Team investigation that centered on a Cranston mother who lost her home, after renting from a man who court records show lost all legal rights to it months after she moved in. The I-Team has been reporting...
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
Worcester Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 'Faithful' Ex-Girlfriend, Mother Of 2
A Worcester man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Antonio Lucas, age 43, was found guilty of murdering Cleucilene Alves da Silva, age 41, inside his home at 27 County Street in Worcester on May 31, 2019, the office said. Alves da Silva died after Lucas stabbed her multiple times.
ABC6.com
New mobile medical unit to help fight opioid crisis
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a new mobile medical unit Sunday to help fight the opioid crisis. The medical unit belongs to the Codac Behavioral Healthcare and is available to Rhode Islanders every day. The Department of Health said “You can access medications...
More than 3,000 grams of heroin, meth, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Boston; 4 arrested
Boston police and members of the FBI recovered a significant cache of contraband in a raid Friday, seizing more than 3,000 grams of heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine as well as thousands of dollars in cash, authorities said. Officers assigned to the Boston Police Department Drug Control Unit and members...
fallriverreporter.com
Second Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in a week on Route 95
Two Massachusetts residents have been killed while riding their motorcycle on Route 95 in less than a week. According to Rhode Island State Police, just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 South in the City of Providence in the area of Route 195.
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
GoLocalProv
Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight
Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
