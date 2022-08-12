Toddler shot at River Bend Nature Center

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A young child was hit by a bullet while visiting the River Bend Nature Center Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the nature center on 3rd Street just before 4:45 p.m. Thursday, August 11, for a report of gunshots in the area.

On scene, the officers discovered that an 18-month-old boy had been struck in the leg by a bullet.

The boy was taken to United Regional by ambulance and later flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he is expected to undergo surgery.

At this time, it is not known where the gunshot was fired from.

Sgt. Eipper asks if you have any information about this incident, to call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000 or the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at (940) 322-9888.

Sgt. Eipper also said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the citizens of Wichita Falls at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.

