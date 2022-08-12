ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA unveils plans to improve public transit service based off rider complaints

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

CTA President Dorval Carter said he's heard rider complaints and unveiled plans Thursday to improve service .

He said customer-focused action plan is grounded in five key pillars:

  • Deliver reliable and consistent service

  • Enhance safety and security for our riders

  • Improve the customer experience at our facilities

  • Upgrade our digital tools to improve rider communication

  • Invest in our employees

    • Carter said the first pillar to deliver more reliable services hinges on hiring more workers, which will take time. He added that the CTA will better align its schedules with the available workforce.

    RELATED: Chicago police add new CTA train patrols, K-9 units to return; non-violence groups offering support

    The CTA welcomed 80 new full-time bus operators last week, Carter said.

    "As the Agency rolls out this action plan, our senior leaders will be seeking input from our customers and connecting with riders across the system, and the Agency will be working hard to recruit bus and rail operators to alleviate the workforce shortage. The engagement and roll-out of this plan will also inform a long-term strategic plan to prepare the Agency for success in a post-pandemic world," according to the
    CTA website.

