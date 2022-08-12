ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Back to school but not the storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to school but not the oppressively hot and humid stormy summer weather quite yet!. TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90. TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89. WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87. THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High...
Crime & Safety
City
Accidents
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio

A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday.  Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies.   According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies.  “Today was […]
1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning.  The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m.  Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust […]
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412

James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
1 killed in deadly Hollywood crash

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hollywood. Deputies responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the crash on Highway 162 near McCombs Road. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says the initial investigation indicates a Ford pickup traveling...
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
Kiawah Island Oceanfront Single Style Beach House

A shingle style ocean view home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, southwest of Charleston, features incredible architectural details and meticulous craftsmanship. Island Architects and builder Solaris Inc. created a beach house reminiscent of the late 19th century estates in the Hamptons. Natural materials of old brick, cedar shingles, slate and lead coated copper roofing provide a warmth to the overall aesthetic.
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
Dorchester District Two looking to fill bus driver vacancies

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - You may be noticing more school buses on the road Monday as Dorchester District Two begins its first day of school. The School District says as of Friday, they are still looking to fill 12 full-time driving positions. While they are looking to fill each...
