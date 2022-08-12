Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Back to school but not the storms!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to school but not the oppressively hot and humid stormy summer weather quite yet!. TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90. TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89. WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87. THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High...
The Post and Courier
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
The Post and Courier
Suspect in James Island hatchet slaying also attacked 2 on Folly Beach, police say
A hatchet-wielding man accused of attacking a James Island couple — leaving one person dead and another wounded — is also responsible for assaulting two men on Folly Beach, officials said. Theodore Thomas Wagner Jr., 42, was arrested Aug. 12 on one count of murder, two counts of...
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
Toast Under the Oaks returns for two nights in September
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will host Toast Under the Oaks for two nights in September. The events will take place at Johns Island County Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 1 and September 15. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s fall weather and local music, […]
live5news.com
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
The Post and Courier
Downtown Charleston church building to be repurposed as cycling studio
A downtown Charleston building that once housed a historically Black congregation will soon be repurposed as a cycling studio. The building at 48 Alexander St. is in what used to be the predominantly African American neighborhood of Ansonborough. The owner of Jibe Cycling Studio said she plans to keep the integrity of the once sacred space.
Back-to-school block party hosted in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston block party supplied 157 children with back-to-school supplies on Saturday. Neighbors Together hosted its Back to School Block Party on Saturday and gave away 157 backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Neighbors Together, the organization offered COVID vaccines, COVID testing kits, and back-to-school supplies. “Today was […]
1 injured in fire at The Citadel Friday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at The Citadel on Friday morning. The fire was reported at Byrd Hall, a classroom building on The Citadel’s campus, at 6:30 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters found light smoke and a small fire on the roof near an exhaust […]
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
The Post and Courier
1741 Combahee Street, Charleston, SC 29412
James Island Gem! This updated home comes with a separate cottage. Perfect for multi-generational living. The main home has been lovingly maintained and it shows! Beautiful oak hardwoods flow throughout. The kitchen has updated counters flooring and appliances! The primary suite is gorgeous and features a huge walk-in closet along with a beautifully updated bathroom. The 3 secondary bedrooms share a hall bath that has also been completely remodeled. Out back you'll find an above ground pool with decking and the cottage which has raised ceilings (perfect for a golf simulator) as well as an en suite bathroom that leads directly out to to the pool. This one should be on your short list!
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
live5news.com
1 killed in deadly Hollywood crash
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hollywood. Deputies responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the crash on Highway 162 near McCombs Road. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says the initial investigation indicates a Ford pickup traveling...
counton2.com
‘Let’s Talk’ with Tia Clark
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – For five years, Tia Clark has taught people how to catch crabs with traps and lines and how to cast nets. Today, Tia is still shocked at how her crabbing hobby changed her life. So, how did this Charleston native become one of the...
live5news.com
Berkeley County will closely monitor positive COVID-19 cases, expects in-person learning to feel normal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District health officials say now that COVID-19 has moved from a pandemic to endemic, in-person learning should feel back to normal. Students in the Berkeley County School District will not be required to wear masks, but they are asked to pay attention to...
Unsafe bacteria levels found in 5 Charleston waterways
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lower humidity and lots of sunshine this weekend make it the perfect time to get out and enjoy one last taste of Lowcountry summer before school starts. But as Charleston Waterkeeper notes in their latest water quality report, a wet July coupled with warmer water temperatures is a bad combination for bacteria […]
idesignarch.com
Kiawah Island Oceanfront Single Style Beach House
A shingle style ocean view home in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, southwest of Charleston, features incredible architectural details and meticulous craftsmanship. Island Architects and builder Solaris Inc. created a beach house reminiscent of the late 19th century estates in the Hamptons. Natural materials of old brick, cedar shingles, slate and lead coated copper roofing provide a warmth to the overall aesthetic.
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
Man charged with murder in South Carolina death also accused in multiple knife attacks
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — A man accused of murder and multiple assaults on Folly Beach and James Island this week is now in police custody. Folly Beach Public Safety officials asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an alleged knife attack that happened Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach […]
live5news.com
Dorchester District Two looking to fill bus driver vacancies
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - You may be noticing more school buses on the road Monday as Dorchester District Two begins its first day of school. The School District says as of Friday, they are still looking to fill 12 full-time driving positions. While they are looking to fill each...
