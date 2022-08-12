What's a good place in Atlanta to get a couples massage?
Looking to get a couples massage as preferably in the Smyrna area. It'll be out first time at a massage. It doesn't have to be fancy or anything, I just want an awesome massage to get rid of all my knots that I've gotten from working as a nurse lol. Thanks in advance.——Posted by u/AndyK803
Lehua. You may think it’s a jack shack but it’s not. They’re legit. (u/SomeVeryTiredGu)
We went to Vinings Massage and Wellness as an anniversary activity. It was super nice! We hadn’t done it before, but they were really nice and relaxing. They do excellent deep or sports massages; I’m likely to return solo (it wasn’t super my DH thing, but I loved getting the massage and we enjoyed having the experience together) (u/Fruitfly0328)
We went to Art of Touch in Midtown this year and liked it. Waldorf Astoria is fantastic but very pricey. (u/kharedryl)
Massage infinity in Buckhead. Reasonably priced and nice facilities. Wife and I go together often. (u/helluvanengineer)
