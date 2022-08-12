Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
Final Sales Number For The PS4 Is Truly Staggering
If you were to ask someone what the best console of all time is, the answer you get will probably massively depend on their own bias. If you asked me, I’d probably say the Wii U, albeit mostly because it’s a funny answer to give (that said, I do have a very big soft spot for it, and I’m still wracked with guilt from unplugging it to make room for my PS5).
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
dotesports.com
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 devs give first look at Farm 18 map
Call of Duty‘s next game, Modern Warfare II, is about two and a half months away, but the developers are already showing off maps. In a new video on social media, Activision introduced a new map coming to MW2: Farm 18. Geoffrey Smith, the director of multiplayer design at Infinity Ward, said the developers took elements from the Modern Warfare map Shoot House and implemented them into Farm 18.
Elite Dangerous has ended a 2-year story with a big disaster and an update
A new update for Elite Dangerous has just landed, bringing an end to the long-running Azimuth Saga storyline, paving the way for the next chapter in the story, and fixing a ton of issues. Update 13 concludes the Azimuth Saga which has been running since late 2020 and introduces the...
After lying dormant for nearly three decades, someone discovered a two-player mode in Super Punch-Out
In context: Most people who played video games in the 1980s and 90s probably remember cheat codes with an element of fondness. There were even entire publications devoted to the subject, and finding one on your own was pretty exciting. Nowadays, cheating in video games mostly happens in multiplayer titles and is generally frowned upon since cheaters ruin other people's experiences rather than keeping their spoiling to themselves.
ComicBook
P.T. Developer Responsible for Removing Game From PlayStation Store Speaks Out
The person responsible for pulling the plug on P.T. has spoken out about the matter, noting they wished it had gone differently. P.T. was and still arguably is one of the biggest pieces of viral marketing in all of gaming. It was a free PS4 demo released by a developer/publisher no one had ever heard of it and no one knew anything about it besides the fact it was supposedly quite scary. Players would walk around a seemingly normal home and solve puzzles while things got progressively spookier and more mysterious. At the end, it was revealed that the protagonist was played by Norman Reedus and this was one big ad for a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima. Sadly, just months later, the project was canceled and P.T. was eventually taken down from the PlayStation Store and could never be reinstalled by those who deleted it.
Grand Theft Auto 6 DLC roadmap potentially leaked
ROCKSTAR announced in February that it was working on the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series though few official announcements have been made beyond that. Still, fans have been eager to get their hands on a new GTA game, as the last new release GTA 5 first came out in 2013.
Spider Man Remastered PC tech review by Digital Foundry
Now that the highly anticipated Spider Man Remastered PC game has arrived, Digital Foundry have wasted no time doing a technical review of the PC port providing a comparison when playing the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The talented team over at Nixxes Software have been responsible for the port from a station to PC and as you would expect have included plenty of visual optimizations specifically for PC not available on the PlayStation.
Bungie has announced a huge nerf to a big problem in Destiny 2, plus a bunch of exotic buffs
Next season Thunderlord will get Overload rounds? Please stop, I can only Thor so hard.
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
dotesports.com
How to play Rebirth of the Dead mode in Warzone
The Zombies game mode is a core part of the gameplay experience in the Call of Duty franchise. The undead wasn’t featured in Warzone at the start of its lifecycle, but it found its way in during seasonal events. The latest Warzone patch once again adds Zombies back to...
IGN
Microsoft Hints That It Won't Make Call of Duty an Xbox Exclusive While Accusing Sony
When Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard, there was only one fear in every player's mind, 'will Call of Duty become an Xbox and PC exclusive'. This fear comes from a genuine place as for decades players have been enjoying this classic shooter title across all platforms. The competition has increase since the title has introduced cross-platform and cross-gen play. So naturally, players started fearing that their days of playing Call of Duty on the PlayStation are numbered.
IGN
Yakuza 0 Mod Replaces Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima With Halo's Master Chief and the Arbiter
Modder Kashiiera has created a wonderful new mod that replaces Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima with Halo's Master Chief and the Arbiter. As reported by Eurogamer, the mod in question - Master Chief From Halo 3 - is available on NexusMods for anyone to try, and it allows you to play through the entirety of Yakuza 0 as Master Chief Petty Officer John-117, one of the most iconic figures in gaming.
IGN
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide
Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
The Creator Of Destiny 2’s Cheats Insists That It Hasn’t Damaged The Game And Urges Bungie To Cooperate With Him
In May, a Seattle judge dismissed Bungie‘s lawsuit alleging copyright violations against cheat manufacturer AimJunkies, which presented a minor setback in the company’s legal effort against Destiny 2 cheat vendors. Bungie claimed that the production of exploits violated its copyright; however, AimJunkies defended its software as an original work, and the court decided.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
