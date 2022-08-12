ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Federal settlement affirms the legitimacy of Connecticut's state pardon system

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will recognize pardons from the Board of Pardons and Paroles. In Connecticut, pardons are granted by the board and not the governor. Tong sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice in 2019 to ensure state pardons are protected under federal law.
Title IX in action

50 years ago this year, Title IX became law and it has transformed education and scholastic sports for women in the country. The law states:. “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Hochul says red flag law usage has doubled since an executive order and new laws were passed

Governor Kathy Hochul said gun safety laws passed after the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people are reporting some success. After the Buffalo supermarket shooting, where 10 African-Americans died, Governor Hochul ordered the state police to automatically invoke the state’s Red Flag laws and asked a judge for an order to temporarily seize the guns and other weapons of anyone they think might be a threat to themselves or others.
