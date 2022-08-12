Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
2 hospitalized, vehicle struck with bullets after Gresham shooting
Two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting near Northeast Hogan Place in Gresham on Saturday, according to Gresham Police Department.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Police Arrest Burglary Suspects Caught In Act Today August 13th
Today, August 13th at approximately 2:15pm a Tillamook resident called 911 after they witnessed two male subjects break a window on a house near Grove Ave in an attempt to illegally gain entry. Your Tillamook Police Department Officers were in the area almost immediately from different directions and located the two male suspects as they ran from the residence. Mr. Draven Hughes age 18 and Mr. Dominic Reeves age 19, were arrested and lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on recommended charges of Attempted Burglary 1, Criminal Mischief II and Criminal Trespass. Mr. Reeves was also arrested on numerous warrants out of the Tillamook County Circuit Court.
kptv.com
2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
kptv.com
‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
kptv.com
Two people injured in early morning shooting in Gresham, investigation ongoing
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground at 3 a.m. Sunday near Northeast Burnside Road and Northeast Division Street, police said. Multiple callers reported gunshots and said they saw three vehicles leave the area and head north on Northeast Hogan. The...
987thebull.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Busted, 14 Indicted
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A theft ring dealing in catalytic converters that reached into six states has been busted with 14 people facing indictments. Beaverton Police started investigating the operation in January of 2021. Last week, search warrants were served at eight locations including one on the waterfront in Lake Oswego. More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle and jewelry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
opb.org
Police: Portland area crime ring trafficked 44,000 stolen catalytic converters; 14 indicted
Beaverton police say they arrested the leader of a crime ring that’s responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021. Detectives say they identified 32-year-old Brennan Patrick Doyle as the leader of the operation in March. They say they searched his waterfront Lake Oswego home last week, along with seven other properties, and seized more than 3,000 catalytic converters.
kptv.com
14 indicted after investigation into organized catalytic converter trafficking ring
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego. Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed...
KXL
Vancouver Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting
Vancouver, WA — The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a backyard shooting that took place early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:26 am. The shooting happened in the backyard area of a residence in the 6900 block of Carolina Lane.
Chronicle
Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503
Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon. Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered...
3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
kptv.com
Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
Non-fatal shooting near MAX station on E Burnside, no suspect found
Portland Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon near the MAX light rail station on East Burnside St and Southeast 122nd Avenue.
‘Dangerous suspect’ arrested after January Montavilla neighborhood shooting
A man was arrested Wednesday and faces an attempted murder charge after a January shooting in the Montavilla neighborhood left one person hospitalized, the Portland Police Bureau said.
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage
A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
Comments / 0