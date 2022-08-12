ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Arrest Burglary Suspects Caught In Act Today August 13th

Today, August 13th at approximately 2:15pm a Tillamook resident called 911 after they witnessed two male subjects break a window on a house near Grove Ave in an attempt to illegally gain entry. Your Tillamook Police Department Officers were in the area almost immediately from different directions and located the two male suspects as they ran from the residence. Mr. Draven Hughes age 18 and Mr. Dominic Reeves age 19, were arrested and lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on recommended charges of Attempted Burglary 1, Criminal Mischief II and Criminal Trespass. Mr. Reeves was also arrested on numerous warrants out of the Tillamook County Circuit Court.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Unknown’ person opens fire in Vancouver backyard, 3 men injured

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three men were injured after someone opened fire at a home early Sunday morning in Vancouver, police said. The Vancouver Police Department said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane. When they arrived, they found three men who were shot in a backyard. They learned several people were in the backyard when an “unknown” person walked up and opened fire on the group.
VANCOUVER, WA
987thebull.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Busted, 14 Indicted

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A theft ring dealing in catalytic converters that reached into six states has been busted with 14 people facing indictments. Beaverton Police started investigating the operation in January of 2021. Last week, search warrants were served at eight locations including one on the waterfront in Lake Oswego. More than 3,000 catalytic converters were seized along with hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle and jewelry.
opb.org

Police: Portland area crime ring trafficked 44,000 stolen catalytic converters; 14 indicted

Beaverton police say they arrested the leader of a crime ring that’s responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021. Detectives say they identified 32-year-old Brennan Patrick Doyle as the leader of the operation in March. They say they searched his waterfront Lake Oswego home last week, along with seven other properties, and seized more than 3,000 catalytic converters.
BEAVERTON, OR
KXL

Vancouver Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

Vancouver, WA — The Vancouver Police Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a backyard shooting that took place early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a shooting at 4:26 am. The shooting happened in the backyard area of a residence in the 6900 block of Carolina Lane.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Three Kids, Four Adults Hurt in Head-on Crash on Highway 503

Seven people, including three children, were reported injured after a head-on crash east of Woodland blamed on improper passing. The Washington State Patrol said the crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 503 just west of the Lewis River Golf Course near Woodland. Troopers said Darrell W. Heck, 42,...
WOODLAND, WA
KGW

Man accused of assaulting woman just after hospital release

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned on assault charges for allegedly smashing a woman in the head with a basketball-sized boulder just after he was released from an emergency center for people experiencing mental health crises in Portland, Oregon. Dwayne Simpson, of Missouri, on Wednesday was ordered...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

3 shot in Vancouver early Sunday morning

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Police Department. Police were called to a home on the 6900 block of Carolina Lane near Carl Gustafson Park around 4:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they learned...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested in killing of woman in Washington County, dumping her body in garbage

A 31-year-old man could face murder and other charges after a Hillsboro woman’s body was found at a landfill, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday. Sheriff’s detectives said that during an investigation into the disappearance of Kaylee Birdzell they received information that Fabian Albert Hernandez had murdered Birdzell, 27, and put her body in the garbage at an apartment complex. They later found Birdzell’s remains at a landfill in Benton County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

