ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Argentina orders seizure of Venezuelan plane at U.S. request

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BUENOS AIRES/CARACAS (Reuters) - Argentina on Thursday ordered the seizure of a Venezuelan plane held in Buenos Aires since June at the request of the United States, amid suspicions the aircraft of Iranian origin could have ties to terrorism, local media reported.

The case has caused tension between Venezuela and Argentina, which on Thursday morning tried to lower the tone of the dispute by stating there was no diplomatic incident caused by the plane.

Nonetheless, Argentine federal judge Federico Villena ordered the seizure of the plane at the request of the United States and despite complaints from the leftist government of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, outlets such as Argentina’s state news agency Telam reported.

Agents from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations inspected the plane on Thursday afternoon, according to Argentine media.

The plane, sold by Iranian company Mahan Air to Venezuelan airline Emtrasur, was immobilized in June by Argentine officials. Both Mahan Air and Emtrasur are sanctioned by the United States.

The Boeing 747 had a crew of 14 Venezuelans and five Iranians at the time of its arrival in Buenos Aires.

Ramon Velasquez Araguayan, Venezuela’s transport minister, and a group of lawmakers met with Argentine ambassador Oscar Laborde to deliver a statement in which the airline’s workers expressed their desire for the crew and aircraft to return to their country.

The spokesperson for Argentina’s center-left government, Gabriela Cerruti, sought Thursday to minimize apparent conflict between the two countries, saying that critical statements by Venezuelan politicians were “expressions of different actors of Venezuelan life” that do not imply “a diplomatic incident.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriela Cerruti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Venezuela#Seizure#Buenos Aires#Argentine#Boeing#Venezuelans#Iranians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Argentina
Reuters

Reuters

548K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy