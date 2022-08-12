REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.

REDMOND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO