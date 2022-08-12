ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire

A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours

Pacific Power said a blown fuse triggered an outage that affected nearly 3,800 customers for several hours on Bend’s north end Sunday morning, including numerous commercial businesses along Third Street. The post Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Warm Springs, OR
Oregon State
Warm Springs, OR
Oregon Government
thelundreport.org

St. Charles Health System Seeks $2 Million From Employees

When Megan Bovi ended her Wednesday shift at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, her boss handed her a post-it note with a figure: $2,964.50. That’s how much her employer estimated Bovi, a registered nurse for 15 years at the hospital, was overpaid during a couple of two-week pay periods in December and January.
BEND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 293 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON

WASCO COUNTY, OR (August 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 293 near milepost 8. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by an...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Car fire in northeast Bend lights up the night, no injuries reported

A vehicle caught fire in Northeast Bend late Friday night, fortunately there were no injuries. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the call just off Boyd Acres Road around midnight Friday. The fire started when gasoline vapor ignited as someone was filling a generator next to the car, according to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KATU.com

Stolen car crash kills two people, says Oregon State Police

Oregon State Police officials said two people died after someone crashed a stolen car into a tree in Wasco County. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 293 near milepost 8. According to Oregon State Police, the accident involved a Chevrolet Cobalt that was...
WASCO COUNTY, OR

