Read full article on original website
Related
Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire
A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Highway 26 reopens north of Madras after closure prompted by smoke from rekindled brush fire appeared first on KTVZ.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues
Governor Kate Brown visited the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs late this week for government-to-government meetings with tribal leaders on several issues. The post Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues appeared first on KTVZ.
Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours
Pacific Power said a blown fuse triggered an outage that affected nearly 3,800 customers for several hours on Bend’s north end Sunday morning, including numerous commercial businesses along Third Street. The post Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelundreport.org
St. Charles Health System Seeks $2 Million From Employees
When Megan Bovi ended her Wednesday shift at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, her boss handed her a post-it note with a figure: $2,964.50. That’s how much her employer estimated Bovi, a registered nurse for 15 years at the hospital, was overpaid during a couple of two-week pay periods in December and January.
Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team welcomes drug detection K-9 ‘Ladybug’ to the team
The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team has welcomed Bend Police drug detection K-9 Ladybug and her handler, Detective Rob Pennock, to the team. The post Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team welcomes drug detection K-9 ‘Ladybug’ to the team appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras marijuana grow op bust Friday a continuation of June investigation
Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) seized more than 800 marijuana plants while serving a search warrant in Madras Friday. It was the continuation of an investigation into a Chinese cartel that resulted in a record bust in June. CODE said the warrant at a home on NE 10th Street near...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Police: Bend man charged in theft ring of 44,000 stolen catalytic converters
A Bend man is one of 14 people indicted in a multi-state theft ring that trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since 2021 from up and down the West Coast, police said Friday. According to Beaverton Police, the investigation centered in the Portland metro area, but spanned over six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 293 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (August 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 293 near milepost 8. The preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by an...
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Car fire in northeast Bend lights up the night, no injuries reported
A vehicle caught fire in Northeast Bend late Friday night, fortunately there were no injuries. Bend Fire and Rescue responded to the call just off Boyd Acres Road around midnight Friday. The fire started when gasoline vapor ignited as someone was filling a generator next to the car, according to...
Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop
Central Oregon drug agents pulled over and arrested a Prineville man and his girlfriend on Highway 26 north of Prineville on Wednesday, seizing an array of drugs and charging the pair with trafficking them from the Portland area to Central Oregon. The post Prineville alleged drug trafficker and girlfriend arrested in Highway 26 traffic stop appeared first on KTVZ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A rollover crash on state Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday evening sent five people, including two children, to the hospital, Oregon State Police said, and the driver was charged with drunken driving. OSP troopers said they responded to the crash around 6:15 p.m. near milepost 109. The driver, a 28-year-old The post Five people injured, Redmond driver charged with DUII in Hwy. 126 rollover crash appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
OSP seeking to identify pair killed in crash of stolen car in Wasco County
SHANIKO, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police said Thursday they are working to identify a man and woman who were killed in the crash of a stolen car off state Highway 293 in Wasco County. The crash was reported about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening by a landowner who found...
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Bend man arrested after car stolen with infant inside, mother dragged, sheriff’s office says
SHADY COVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend man was arrested after stealing a car with an infant inside and dragging the mother when she attempted to stop him on Friday morning in Shady Cove, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said at 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies...
KATU.com
Stolen car crash kills two people, says Oregon State Police
Oregon State Police officials said two people died after someone crashed a stolen car into a tree in Wasco County. Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 293 near milepost 8. According to Oregon State Police, the accident involved a Chevrolet Cobalt that was...
Comments / 0