Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Buying This Crypto Hand Over Fist

ZkEVMs should increase Polygon's flexibility with existing Ethereum smart contracts. Instagram and Facebook will be unveiling Polygon NFTs. Polygon is now part of Disney's business venture program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
WWD

Hue Beauty Partners with Credo Beauty and Lawless Beauty to Launch Hue Twins

It has been nearly a year since Hue Beauty, the technology company that blends AI technology and an online community by pairing users with similar skin tones and types, was awarded the Project Connect grant for its innovative approach to bridging the gap between technology and human touch. The purpose-driven company addresses the lack of representation in beauty and works to bring inclusivity to the market through its community of “Hue Twins,” who are real people that share the same skin tone, skin type, purchase history or beauty preferences as the beauty shoppers they are connected with. Hue Beauty is the...
CoinTelegraph

Celestia: Launching a blockchain to be as easy as deploying a smart contract

Developers and communities will be able to deploy their own sovereign, custom-made blockchains at the “click of a button” says Celestia co-founder Ismail Khoffi. Speaking with Cointelegraph at Korean Blockchain Week 2022 last week, Khoffi said that the project’s vision is to decouple the consensus and application execution layers to unlock new possibilities for decentralized app builders. Celesita is basically a stripped-back minimalist layer-1 blockchain that offers users the infrastructure that makes it easy to deploy their own blockchain, or layer-2 rollup.
Hackernoon

Will GameFi Make it from N00b to Boss Mode - Blockchain Gaming Part 1

Are people building blockchain gaming just fooling around, or are we at that pivotal Blockbuster vs Netflix moment where there’s about to be a technology driven revolution in customer expectation and experience? Blockchain can level up gaming experience with NFT collectibles, player to player marketplaces, decentralized games development and rewarding creator economies.
Business Insider

How to invest in blockchain, the high-risk but high-potential technology behind bitcoin and other digital transactions

Investing in blockchain technology has become hot due to its role as the database for cryptocurrencies and digital transactions. You can invest in blockchain technology via stocks of companies that offer cryptocurrency-related services or are developing other industrial applications for it. Despite its growth potential, blockchain technology should be seen...
Hackernoon

How Crowdfunding Impacts the Crypto Market

Crowdfunding is a process where an organization raises funds for their project by asking the public directly instead of going to institutional investors. Crowdfunding is a process where an organization raises funds for their project by asking the public directly instead of going to institutional investors. When it comes to the cryptocurrency market, crowdfunding has grown to become one of the most important parts of the ecosystem.
bitcoinist.com

How To Make Your Project Go Viral In The Crypto Industry

With the sheer amount of crypto projects entering the market every day, it is easy for a project to be swept to the wayside amidst the waves of content for users and investors to explore. Therefore, new crypto projects need to make a statement and make themselves heard amongst the...
blockchain.news

KuCoin Labs Rolls Out Incubation Program with Univers Network to Boost Web3 Exploration

KuCoin Labs, the incubation and investment arm of crypto exchange KuCoin, has launched an incubation program with Univers Network to aid the exploration of the Web3 space. “KuCoin Labs aims to enhance Web-2 entrepreneurs' understanding and adoption of Web-3. KuCoin Labs is advising Univers Network in various aspects, sharing knowledge regarding Web-3 community incentives, technical structures, business strategy, marketing orientations, fundraising, as well as go-to-market plans, etc.”
ambcrypto.com

FrontFanz: Polygon Web3 subscription platform ready to list their token

The new censorless Polygon Web3 subscription content platform, FrontFanz, has had an ambitious roadmap ahead of them from the start. Ever since they came out from the shadows, FrontFanz’s popularity has been steadily growing. Not only that, but FrontFanz has also launched successful sales that ended up being one...
HackerNoon

Where You Can Go To Create Value And Earn Money With The Blockchain

There are plenty of opportunities to earn and grow as a contributor to blockchain tech even without being a developer fluent in Solidity, Rust or some other complex foreign computer language. To find these opportunities, you really have to know where to look, and it helps to think “outside the box” The work of all types is being sought after by blockchain-based companies. The work can range from simple jobs like making memes to more skilled tasks like poap design or in-depth research articles.
blockworks.co

Latest in Crypto Hiring: T. Rowe Price Adds Digital Assets Strategy Head

Former WisdomTree director of digital assets and commodity operations joins largest crypto exchange. Hedge fund figure Blue Macellari joined T. Rowe Price as its head of digital assets strategy, she revealed on LinkedIn Thursday. “This is what adoption looks like,” Macellari wrote in the post. Macellari spent the last...
