Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville police arrest man over physical assault of 3-year-old

By Emily West
 3 days ago
The Hendersonville Police Department began an investigation this week into child physical abuse of a 3-year-old child.

Police said their findings revealed the child had been physically assaulted and multiple bruises were visible on his body.

Additionally, the investigation showed the boyfriend of four weeks, Kyle Serritella, 32, was the individual who physically assaulted the child. Police located and arrested on Aug. 11 for one count of aggravated child abuse.

Police ask anyone with information on this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.

