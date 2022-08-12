ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Baltimore residents receive solutions to their flooding problem

By Nordea Lewis
 3 days ago
For years, the flooding in Northeast Baltimore, on 35th Street and Hillen Road, was a major problem for residents.

People said with recent storms it continues to be an issue.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Works and Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos held a meeting to discuss solutions.

The city is proposing three alternatives that would reduce the flooding on 35th Street and address traffic issues.

"The first alternative is an alternative one," said Cherod Hicks, from the Department of Public Works. "That is upsizing the current storm drain. So we have in the area from 84-inch all the way up to possibly 144 inches. Alternative two is adding an additional storage line on Windermere, from Tovoli south to Hillen Street, and to the south side of Lake Montebello, and alternative three is adding a storm drain line at North Hill Road, all the way down to the Alameda around 33rd street to the south of Lake Montebello."

All of these options would reduce the flooding but they come at a price.

"These options are gonna cause a level of stress because there's going to be a disturbance to the roadway," Hicks said. "It will impact the streets and possibly how people park and how they live their daily lives."

However, people say despite the challenges it'll take to get it fixed, they're ready to get the ball rolling.

"The flood comes so high it took my vehicle..All three cars and a truck. I lost everything. This has been going on too long..And each year our flood insurance goes up. That's not fair to us..It's been going on since 57. It's time for somebody to do something," said Baltimore resident Warren Williams.

Thursday's meeting is the first of many.

The city plans to continue engaging the community so they can move forward with the right plan that will benefit everyone.

The city said if there are no delays or push back, their goal is to start digging by 2024.

Comments / 6

Troy Miller
2d ago

They did all this over at North Point under 95 and the railroad bridges. If people dont keep the gutters clean and stop acting like the city is an open trash can it still floods. Blame the real issues. Stop hiding behind the fear of offensing someone.

Reply
3
 

