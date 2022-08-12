ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Person involved in Wellington school bus crash arrested for fraud

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BsN0_0hECXsqn00

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening that one occupant of a vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Wellington has been arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives learned shortly before the crash occurred, at 2 p.m., that a male walked into a local bank and attempted to make a fraudulent withdrawal under a fictitious name. That prompted bank employees to call 911.

Officials said the suspect began to get nervous and walked out of the bank to an awaiting gold BMW which was believed to be occupied by four individuals.

The BMW took off at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses.

At around 2:15 p.m. the BMW rear-ended a school bus at the intersection of Aero Club Drive and Cedar Bluff Place, right next to Wellington Landings Middle School.
The school bus was transporting children from Binks Forest Elementary School.

PBSO said after the crash occurred two occupants inside the vehicle fled the scene and two occupants stayed behind, one of which is the suspect who attempted to make the fraudulent withdrawal.

Both occupants were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect who attempted to make the fraudulent withdrawal was arrested and charged with criminal use of personal identification, grand theft, forgery of a credit card and unauthorized possession of a driver's license.

The investigation is active and ongoing, PBSO said.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coconut Creek police officer involved in deadly crash that killed woman, authorities say

A driver died Sunday after a crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened about 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road in Coconut Creek. Margate Fire Rescue took the injured woman to a hospital where she later died, according to the sheriff’s office. The Coconut Creek police officer was taken to a hospital with ...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED

MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton

Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Wellington, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail

Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Aero Club Drive#Pbso
cw34.com

Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

BSO: Fort Lauderdale man accused of illegally dumping hazardous waste

MIAMI - A Fort Lauderdale man is facing charges related to illegally disposing of hazardous waste without a permit. The Broward Sheriff's Office said Kevin Raglin left behind a trail of evidence that led to his arrest.Here is what BSO said what led to Raglin's arrest: "Earlier this week, residents of the 43rd Street Village Condominiums in Oakland Park noticed a large amount of oil leaking from a dumpster into a storm drain." "BSO deputies began investigating, and evidence recovered on scene revealed that someone dumped two large metal barrels containing motor oil, engine oil filters and personal checks on the premises." Detectives said they were also able to obtain surveillance video of the vehicle used in the crime. Investigators said the personal checks led to a business in Oakland Park, where they located the vehicle seen in the surveillance video and that is where they made contact with Raglin. BSO said Raglin and say he confessed to the crime. Raglin is facing charges of illegal dumping of hazardous waste and littering on private land.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman accused of drugging man and robbing $52K in watches arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing $52,000 worth of watches. Twenty-three-year-old Cloe Reynicke from North Carolina was issued an arrest warrant for one count of grand theft. On Monday, Reynicke was arrested in Nevada by the...
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy. According to detectives, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle in Weston, Thursday. Perrotta stands...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy