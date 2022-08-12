ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, TN

wvlt.tv

KPD identifies victim of fatal West Knoxville shooting

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Nobody is above the law’ | Knoxville police officer arrested by KCSO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Monday. KCSO investigators obtained a warrant charging Officer John Pickens with aggravated domestic assault and took him into custody at KPD headquarters on Aug. 15, a spokesperson from the department said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD arrests assault, kidnapping suspect more than a year after investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department apprehended a man wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after he was on the run for more than a year. Rudy Campbell III has been wanted since March 9, 2021, according to previous coverage. He faces three charges of aggravated assault and one charge of kidnapping.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene County Sheriff: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Sandra Pryor was located and is safe as of Monday afternoon, according to an updated post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were contacted by her husband, who said she has been located. GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 51-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband, authorities are searching for any […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown 18-year-old killed in deadly crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. The crash happened on Morris Boulevard around 12:43 a.m., the report said, when a driver, identified as Dominick Cornacchia, 23, crashed into another vehicle that was pulling onto the roadway. The driver going down Morris Boulevard was possibly under the influence of alcohol and was driving “well above the posted speed limit,” the report noted.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA

GRAPHIC: Deer with crossbow bolt in head rescued by TWRA
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes in exchange for registering and titling vehicles has entered a plea agreement, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. After being indicted in October 2021 following an FBI raid at the Sevier County Courthouse,...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

E-Bikes coming to Knoxville

E-Bikes coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request

Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
KNOXVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Man dies after confrontation with Kingsport police

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into an incident where a man died following a confrontation with the Kingsport Police Department. The man, who police did not identify, died Saturday morning at an area hospital, according to a statement.
KINGSPORT, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Drunk driver’s victim mourned by friends

Stephanie Llewellyn’s life was brought to an abrupt end as she tried to cross a street in North Knoxville nine days ago. A pickup truck slammed into Stephanie and a friend as they were walking across North Broadway, killing her and severely injuring her companion. Police say the truck’s driver was drunk and have charged him with vehicular homicide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben Cathey's Forecast

Ben Cathey's Forecast
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Tazewell Pike closed to traffic as authorities respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities are responding to a motorcycle crash that happened at 7:39 p.m. Sunday on Mountain Shadow Drive on Tazewell Pike, according to Knox County dispatch. Dispatch agents confirmed they received a "10-46" call, which indicates a crash with injury. The eastbound lane on Tazewell Pike is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

