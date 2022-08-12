Read full article on original website
Look: This Abandoned Northern Michigan Home Is Allegedly Haunted
Some people would love a nice old farmhouse in Northern Michigan, right? What if it was haunted, and in pieces though?. There is a house in northern Michigan, with a troubled past, that some believe is still troubled today, but from that of another world. Haunted Northern Michigan Farmhouse. The...
Could This Be the Most Gigantic Scoop of Ice Cream in Michigan?
Earlier this summer, my family and I took a camping trip up to Port Austin, located at the tippy-top of Michigan's thumb. It was there that I discovered what just might be the most giant scoop of ice cream in the state of Michigan. Allow me to introduce you to...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
Michigan is Flying High After Record Setting Sales in July
Michigan's legalization of Marijuana has brought a lot of change since it's start in 2018. Not only has it brought in millions of dollars of revenue for the state, it's also created jobs and helped lower crime in various areas. And that movement is growing more every day. It feels...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
wcsx.com
4 Michigan Cities Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Michigan is a great state, in my opinion, but we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, a whopping four of our cities are considered among the biggest murder capitals of America. Considering there are only 30 on the upcoming list, that’s a pretty big chunk from the Mitten.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
Michigan Names That Even Michiganders Mispronounce
Okay, so you get to a point where you reach a limit of people mispronouncing some of your favorite Michigan places. I'm not perfect by a long shot...I've lived here all my life and STILL mispronounce many Michigan sites, streets, and towns. The list below comes from the Detroit Free...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of hosting white nationalist ‘hate camp’ gets probation
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A member of a white supremacist group that hosted a ‘hate camp’ at his property in Michigan will pend five years on probation after pleading no contest to three charges. Tristan Webb, 20, was ordered to serve five years of probation under ‘strict...
For 150+ years, Michiganders have been drinking Vernors for enjoyment and as "medicine" — What makes it so iconic?
People from the Detroit area and all across Michigan have been enjoying Vernors ginger ale for over 150 years. And over the decades the extra-fizzy pop — known as much for its taste as for it’s alleged medicinal benefits — has become iconic.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
Wildfire closes Michigan campgrounds, trails at national park in Upper Peninsula
HOUGHTON, MI – Several campgrounds and trails in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula remain closed after a wildfire ripped through the area on Saturday, Aug. 13, burning around 10 acres. The cause of the fire at Isle Royale National Park remains under investigation, according to a Sunday press release from...
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
