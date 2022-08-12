Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
Uncertain future for Albert Whitted Airport
There's growing uncertainty around the future of St. Pete's Albert Whitted Airport. The city-owned property sits on prime real estate in downtown, right along the water. Mayor Ken Welch and his administration want to know if it could be better used for something else.
Howard Frankland Bridge southbound lanes to close Monday night for 6 hours
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida transportation officials are warning drivers who use the southbound span of the Howard Frankland Bridge to plan ahead Monday. Beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, all southbound I-275 lanes of the bridge from Tampa to St. Pete will be closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is necessary, so crews can install overhead signs. During that time, FDOT said there will be detours to help drivers, but they're still encouraging them to plan ahead.
Bay Area volunteers grow garden to feed those in need
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - With the rising cost of pretty much everything these days it can be financially hard on a lot of families and with that comes food insecurities, but a Bay Area man is trying to make a difference through community and gardening. Twice a week, Ray Wunderlich...
Anna Paulina Luna's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
Anna Paulina Luna is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, District 13, 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Luna was the Republican nominee in 2020 but lost the race. She hopes that the redistricting process, plus an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will play in her favor.
Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle
TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
Hungarian woman brings hometown delicacy to streets of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - Tucked away on Main Street in Sarasota is a Transylvanian bakery that puts a twist on baked goods. The smell of the hometown fair compelled owner Anikó Gulyas to open Kürtős Chimney Cakes and Bread in her new hometown of Sarasota. Conjuring up those...
Watch for golf carts in downtown Tampa
They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa.
Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
Woman accused of breaking into Polk County cars, using stolen credit cards at Dollar General
LAKELAND, Fla. - A smash and grab thief is on the loose in Polk County. Several local law enforcement agencies, including the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department, are looking for a woman tied to at least five vehicle break-ins over the last six weeks. "If...
Man located after going missing from Tampa vacation rental
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers and family say a man who disappeared from a vacation rental home in Tampa has been located. Previously, the Tampa Police Department said Leon Iverson was staying in the 900 block of East Ida Street. His family said he stepped out around 11 p.m. Friday and didn't come back.
COVID experts agree 'most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease'
TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC's new guidelines are an acknowledgement that we’ve entered a new stage with COVID-19. "Basically where we are right now with the amount of immunity that we have in our population, both from vaccination and from multiple natural infections, most people are no longer really at risk for getting severe disease and ending up in the ICU or dying," said University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Dr. Thomas Unnasch.
Alonso, Robinson flag football teams set to play on national TV
TAMPA, Fla. - Sitting down to watch a girl's high school flag football game years ago would’ve seemed unimaginable and impossible. For the Alonso Ravens and Robinson Knights, the impossible is now their reality. "At this point, I don't think there’s anything bigger," said Alonso head coach Matt Hernandez....
