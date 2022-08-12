ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a counselor recommends handling misbehavior in the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As students are heading back to school, some teachers are dealing with an increase of misbehavior in the classroom. Whether the final tipping point is a new school routine or rules at their desk, one counselor says there’s always more happening under the surface. “Just...
Friendly Trail Ride Hosted By the Northeast Alabama Mounted Service

Anniston, AL – The Northeast Alabama Mounted Service is a 501(c)3 Nonprofit Corporation and they are inviting the public to come and see what the group is all about. This event will be held on August 20th at 9:30 am at the Back County Horseman of America Camp McClellan Horse Tails. Mud Hole Rd, Anniston, AL 36205. Pack snacks and drinks. Horseshoes are recommended.
Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent outlines goals for new school year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The abbreviated first week of school got off to a fine start for a lot of school districts in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa City School district was no exception. The first day of class was August 10. Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says his goals for the new school year are fairly simple and straightforward. The first and perhaps the most important goal right off the bat is school safety, followed by an aggressive push to improve reading proficiency.
NEW: Wellness lounge opens in Woodlawn, Saturday Aug. 13

Woodlawn is full of buzzy business news and exciting events. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Thrive Wellness Lounge is opening at the Woodlawn Night Market on Saturday, August 13. Here are the details. Wellness in Woodlawn. Woodlawn has welcomed its newest wellness shop: Thrive Wellness Lounge. The CBD-based...
Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections

Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
Alabama Trucking leader speaks at Irondale Chamber Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) hosted its monthly luncheon this week. Mark Colson, President/CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, was the featured speaker and shared with chamber members on the topic of “Alabama Trucking: Careers in High Gear.” Mark shared that about 110,000 people in Alabama […]
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go

Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
Why Bill Clark is walking away from the UAB football program he helped revive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A month ago, a man drove out to Bill Clark's home and dug a small hole near the mailbox, just big enough for a for sale sign to slide in. Up the driveway, Bill and Jennifer, who met on a blind date more than 30 years ago and have been together ever since, went through the motions every football coach and wife become familiar with: carefully pack up the valuables, clear out the personal effects, remove too many signs of life lest they turn off a prospective buyer.
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
